Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison

LOL: Cornel West Thinks Gavin Newsom Has a White Supremacist Mindset
LOL: Cornel West Thinks Gavin Newsom Has a White Supremacist Mindset
Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud
Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud
VIP
Democrats Push 'Death With Dignity' on the Dairy State
Democrats Push 'Death With Dignity' on the Dairy State
Rocket Mortgage Announces Partnership With Compass to Make Trump's Home Affordability Agenda a Reality
Rocket Mortgage Announces Partnership With Compass to Make Trump's Home Affordability Agen...
Following Backlash, Pro-Abortion Professor Withdraws From Notre Dame Appointment
Following Backlash, Pro-Abortion Professor Withdraws From Notre Dame Appointment
VIP
Utah Proposal for Citizen Carry Puts Pro-Teams in Crosshairs
Utah Proposal for Citizen Carry Puts Pro-Teams in Crosshairs
VIP
Cuban Coast Guard Kills Four, Injures Six on Florida-Registered Speed Boat
Cuban Coast Guard Kills Four, Injures Six on Florida-Registered Speed Boat
Rep. Wesley Hunt Slams Gavin Newsom For His Racist Comments: 'You're Not Like Me'
Rep. Wesley Hunt Slams Gavin Newsom For His Racist Comments: 'You're Not Like...
Georgia Man Ordered to Repay $27.9 Million in Telemedicine Durable Medical Equipment Scam
Georgia Man Ordered to Repay $27.9 Million in Telemedicine Durable Medical Equipment Scam
VIP
Fraud Czar JD Vance Halts Quarter-Billion Medicaid Dollars to Minnesota
Fraud Czar JD Vance Halts Quarter-Billion Medicaid Dollars to Minnesota
Las Vegas Man Convicted Over Allegedly Death Threats to State, Federal Officials in Multi-State Case
Las Vegas Man Convicted Over Allegedly Death Threats to State, Federal Officials in...
SCOTUSblog Co-Founder Convicted of Tax and Mortgage Fraud
SCOTUSblog Co-Founder Convicted of Tax and Mortgage Fraud
Report: No Deal yet Between U.S. and Iran Over Nuclear Weapons
Report: No Deal yet Between U.S. and Iran Over Nuclear Weapons
Former Air Force Pilot Arrested Over Allegations That He Trained Chinese Military Pilots
Former Air Force Pilot Arrested Over Allegations That He Trained Chinese Military Pilots
Tipsheet

Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 26, 2026 7:46 PM
Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Minnesota lawmakers have filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz. 

State Reps. Drew Roach, Ben Davis, and Mike Wiener, of the Minnesota Freedom Caucus, filed the documents. The lawmakers allege that the leaders allowed state residents to commit rampant fraud. 

Advertisement

Criminals allegedly stole about $9 billion worth of benefits across 14 benefit programs meant to help feed hungry kids, help kids with autism, and help families find housing.

 This week, Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the federal government is freezing $259 million in payments to the state's Medicare program until it complies with a fraud investigation. 

President Donald Trump recently tapped Vance to lead a war on fraud nationwide. 

The government also announced a nationwide six-month moratorium on Medicare enrollment for certain Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies suppliers.

Recommended

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud Jeff Charles
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas Victor Davis Hanson
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
Did Rep. Seth Moulton Commit a Crime at Trump's State of the Union Address? Amy Curtis
This Black Woman Just Shut Down a Leftist Kid's Racist Opposition to the SAVE Act Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud Jeff Charles
Advertisement