Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison

Minnesota lawmakers have filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz.

State Reps. Drew Roach, Ben Davis, and Mike Wiener, of the Minnesota Freedom Caucus, filed the documents. The lawmakers allege that the leaders allowed state residents to commit rampant fraud.

Advertisement

Criminals allegedly stole about $9 billion worth of benefits across 14 benefit programs meant to help feed hungry kids, help kids with autism, and help families find housing.

This week, Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the federal government is freezing $259 million in payments to the state's Medicare program until it complies with a fraud investigation.

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota Freedom Caucus members Rep. Drew Roach, Rep. Ben Davis, and Rep. Mike Wiener just announced Articles of Impeachment against Keith Ellison and Tim Walz.



LET’S GO! 🔥pic.twitter.com/bFNJtsrsDF — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 26, 2026

#BREAKING: Minnesota lawmakers file to impeach Tim Walz. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 27, 2026

President Donald Trump recently tapped Vance to lead a war on fraud nationwide.

The government also announced a nationwide six-month moratorium on Medicare enrollment for certain Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies suppliers.

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota lawmakers have just filed to IMPEACH Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for their furtherance of widespread fraud throughout the state



If Minnesota legislators have ANY interest in fixing the state, this is the next step.



IMPEACH THEM! pic.twitter.com/0ntTJpbLQQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

MN Freedom Caucus ends week one with a BIG announcement.



Our Freedom Caucus House members just filed articles of impeachment for Tim Walz & Keith Ellison.



Time to hold the real frauds accountable.



You need to be following: @BenDavis_MN @MNREPMIKEWIENER @DrewRoachMN pic.twitter.com/4UBLM7p8xx — Minnesota Freedom Caucus (@FreedomCaucusMN) February 26, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota lawmakers just filed ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT against Gov. Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison in response to BOTH of them allowing rampant fraud



"Ellison had the Feeding our Future fraudsters in his office doing an alleged quid pro quo!"



MAKE IT HAPPEN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pfdst03OOf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.