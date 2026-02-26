LOL: Cornel West Thinks Gavin Newsom Has a White Supremacist Mindset
Tipsheet

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 26, 2026 3:15 PM
Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Vice President JD Vance and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Dr. Mehmet Oz announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration is temporarily halting $259 million in Medicaid payments to Minnesota over concerns about rampant welfare fraud.

Vance and Oz made the announcement during a joint press conference in which they explained that the funding freeze would apply to federal matching funds for Minnesota’s health care program for low-income residents. It comes after a recent audit of the state’s spending.

Vance, who President Donald Trump tapped to lead a national “war on fraud,” said the freeze ensures “the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax dollars.”

The vice president explained that “the federal payments that will go to the state government until the state government takes its obligations seriously to stop the fraud that’s being perpetrated against the American people.”

Minnesota came under scrutiny months ago when it was revealed that fraudsters had bilked its Medicaid-funded services like day care, autism therapy, and housing aid, of billions of dollars, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS report cited a “too trusting mindset” and a system “biased toward facilitating payments — rather than safeguarding funds” as primary factors contributing to the rampant fraud occurring in the state.

Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
Dr. Oz addressed the issue during an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s podcast. He explained his department had tried to work with Minnesota for months. He noted that he sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz saying “You have to provide me a corrective action plan so our government can judge if you’re serious about taking on these issues that have been raised for years.”

He described Minnesota’s response to the letter as “inadequate” and that “you would not have felt that they were as sincere as they needed to be.”

Minnesota is one of several blue states the White House is investigating. The administration is also auditing California, Colorado, and New York.

