Tom Homan Vows to ‘Flood the Zone’ in Sanctuary Cities After Minnesota Crackdown

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist?
Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist?
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said.
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He...
VIP
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her Shroud of Turin Book
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her...
Jury Convicts Chinese National in $2M Scheme Targeting Elderly Bank Customers
Jury Convicts Chinese National in $2M Scheme Targeting Elderly Bank Customers
Harvard and Leftist Legal Non-Profit Are Outsourcing Illegal Immigrant Asylum Paperwork to Students
Harvard and Leftist Legal Non-Profit Are Outsourcing Illegal Immigrant Asylum Paperwork to...
Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man
Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis
This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run
This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run
Sorry Libs, Even Hillary Clinton Thinks You Went Too Far on Immigration
Sorry Libs, Even Hillary Clinton Thinks You Went Too Far on Immigration
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's Rights
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's...
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
Tipsheet

Tom Homan Vows to ‘Flood the Zone’ in Sanctuary Cities After Minnesota Crackdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 15, 2026 4:00 PM
Tom Homan Vows to ‘Flood the Zone’ in Sanctuary Cities After Minnesota Crackdown
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

White House Border Czar Tom Hohman said that he wants to “flood the zone” of sanctuary cities with immigration enforcement after making progress in Minnesota.

“The number of agents depends on the situation on the ground," he said in an interview with Face the Nation. "How many known criminal targets are out there, because we know we have a problem with sanctuary cities, because we know they’re releasing public safety threats to the public.”

Advertisement

It’s safer for everyone involved if sanctuary cities hold illegal aliens on detainers so ICE doesn’t have to send six or seven people to go hunt those criminals down, Homan said in the interview. 

Hohman didn’t name any specific sanctuary cities, but the Department of Justice released a list of sanctuary cities, states, and counties. Sanctuary cities obstruct federal law enforcement from arresting illegal aliens, such as in Chicago and over 1,000 other cities nationwide, according to the Federation for Immigration Reform. 

Homan said that he’s already removed over 1,000 immigration officers from Minnesota, but the agents who are investigating fraud and Leftists storming a church there will stay. 

“There will be a small security force called RQs that will respond when our soldiers are out and get surrounded by agitators and things get out of control. They will remain for a short period of time just to make sure that the coordination, the agreements we have with state and local law enforcement stays in place and they respond to a public safety threat when needed.”

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES TOM HOMAN

In a CNN interview, Hohman was asked if the partial federal government freeze would hinder immigration. He responded, saying "Not one bit."

Even Hillary Clinton agrees that the Left went too far with illegal immigration, Townhall reported

“There’s a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration,” Clinton said at the conference. “It went too far. It’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way, secure borders that don’t torture and kill people.”

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist? Matt Vespa
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis Joseph Chalfant
Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man Scott McClallen
How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said. Matt Vespa
This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist? Matt Vespa
Advertisement