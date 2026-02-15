Tom Homan Vows to ‘Flood the Zone’ in Sanctuary Cities After Minnesota Crackdown

White House Border Czar Tom Hohman said that he wants to “flood the zone” of sanctuary cities with immigration enforcement after making progress in Minnesota.

“The number of agents depends on the situation on the ground," he said in an interview with Face the Nation. "How many known criminal targets are out there, because we know we have a problem with sanctuary cities, because we know they’re releasing public safety threats to the public.”

It’s safer for everyone involved if sanctuary cities hold illegal aliens on detainers so ICE doesn’t have to send six or seven people to go hunt those criminals down, Homan said in the interview.

Homan: I'm hoping other sanctuary cities look at what happened in Minnesota, and how we got to the place we're at, which I think is a good place. I hope more people pay attention to that, and we work with these states to let our officers in the jails.



Hohman didn’t name any specific sanctuary cities, but the Department of Justice released a list of sanctuary cities, states, and counties. Sanctuary cities obstruct federal law enforcement from arresting illegal aliens, such as in Chicago and over 1,000 other cities nationwide, according to the Federation for Immigration Reform.

Homan said that he’s already removed over 1,000 immigration officers from Minnesota, but the agents who are investigating fraud and Leftists storming a church there will stay.

“There will be a small security force called RQs that will respond when our soldiers are out and get surrounded by agitators and things get out of control. They will remain for a short period of time just to make sure that the coordination, the agreements we have with state and local law enforcement stays in place and they respond to a public safety threat when needed.”

In a CNN interview, Hohman was asked if the partial federal government freeze would hinder immigration. He responded, saying "Not one bit."

Even Hillary Clinton agrees that the Left went too far with illegal immigration, Townhall reported.

“There’s a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration,” Clinton said at the conference. “It went too far. It’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way, secure borders that don’t torture and kill people.”

