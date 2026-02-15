Sorry Libs, Even Hillary Clinton Thinks You Went Too Far on Immigration

In a move that shows just how far conservatives have been able to shift political thinking on the issue, Hillary Clinton made waves at the Munich Security Conference for suggesting that the unrestricted immigration policies of leftists in the United States and Europe have gone way too far.

Hillary Clinton admits mass immigration has destabilized society.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/aIM7sGoGlH — AF Post (@AFpost) February 15, 2026

“There’s a legitimate reason to have to have a debate about things like migration,” Clinton said at the conference. “It went too far. It’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way, secure borders that don’t torture and kill people.”

If you think that the about-face Clinton is pulling on the immigration is out of genuine concern for border security and protecting the sovereignty of the United States, you would be wrong. This is nothing more than a blatant attempt to claim: “See, we’ve always cared deeply about this issue, but Donald Trump is going about solving it like a Nazi.” Clinton proved as much as she continued speaking on the subject.

WOW: Hillary Clinton: “More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama… than were in the first Trump term or this first year of Trump's second term.”



Oh…!

pic.twitter.com/jNbU4HoWNC — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 14, 2026

“More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama, without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps, than were in the first Trump term or in this first year of Trump’s second term,” Clinton continued.

Democrats have done some gymnastics to try to explain away their terrible record on immigration, but Vice President JD Vance gave a good rebuttal for the ridiculous claim that Obama and Clinton continue to throw around. Not to mention the fact that activist judges put up politically-motivated roadblocks at every turn to prevent the Trump administration from following through on many of their immigration initiatives.

This argument is just entirely fake, for two reasons.



1) In the Obama administration, they counted being turned away at the border as a deportation. A person would show up, be sent back, and counted as a deportation. We have to do deportations from the interior of the country… https://t.co/cTBU8SG2rv — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 14, 2026

Further still, as Stephen Miller has rightfully pointed out, every single “moderate” Democrat just voted to end immigration enforcement in the United States and essentially re-open the border. Thankfully, Republicans have the foresight to fund ICE operations through the entirety of Trump’s term.

Every so-called “moderate” Democrat voted to defund border patrol and abolish immigration enforcement. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 14, 2026

However Hillary wants to try to spin it, even some of the worst liberals are, at least vocally, changing their tune on the matter because they see how badly they’re getting beaten. Whatever some feckless Republican politicians might say, this is absolutely a winning position for the GOP, and abandoning it would hand the Democrats the keys to the country.

