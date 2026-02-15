Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man

A student attending a school walk-out to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement appears to threaten to kill someone and his family in Enumclaw, Washington, according to a video posted to social media.

The Leftist student, who’s holding a sign that says “F**k ICE and Trump,” said: “Wow, F**k you. If I had a gun, I would pew pew your m***********g a*s and all you b*****s.”

When the man filming gives the student a chance to take back the death threat, she doubled down.

“You f*****g deaf? You might want to hear the f*****g video. Learn how to use your ears, b***h. You look deaf and [inaudible]. “If I had a gun, we would have shot your d*****s.”

Another member of the tolerant left chimed in, saying, “Your family is going to die.”

By "we", she means that Leftists should kill conservatives.

During an anti-ICE school walkout in Enumclaw, WA, a student says she would shoot conservatives if she had a gun.



pic.twitter.com/ZFD1GSaBQE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2026

So, students who want to exercise their freedom of speech against ICE don’t like it when others express themselves to support ICE.

It should be no surprise that some Leftist assassinated Charlie Kirk last year because he couldn’t beat him in an argument. People infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome don’t want to debate. As this video shows, they want to kill Republicans who have different views from them.

The Left has grown more violent over the last decade or so. Leftists have tried to assassinate President Donald Trump multiple times - at golf courses, rallies, and more. And if Leftists can't get close to Trump, they'll try to kill members of his administration.

This year, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and trying to kill Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought. Colin Demarco, of Maryland, was arrested on Jan. 22 and was booked in Arlington County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first and second degree murder, wearing a mask in public, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents.

People on the left suffer from what we call Main Character Syndrome. These people, who are often infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, are deluded enough to think that they are the main character who needs to kill people to supposedly save the world. So, people like Luigi Mangione and Tyler Robinson allegedly sacrifice the rest of their lives to kill people under the guise of fighting "fascism."

Nothing to see here except more white liberal females completely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/BJkBWGBj35 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 15, 2026

The threat seems similar to a case in 2025 when a man allegedly showed up at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with a gun.

At a school walkout to protest ICE in Illinois, students started throwing rocks and other objects at a Trump counterprotestor, according to videos posted to social media.

Students in Illinois protesting ICE attacked a man with rocks, water bottles, and even shoes for holding a Trump flag.



Insane…



pic.twitter.com/iwhxUqlJVt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2026

Baltimore City “students” staged a school walkout and took over streets to protest ICE.



Baltimore City students…



12% are proficient in math.

32% are proficient in reading.



Almost every Democrat run city turns into a 3rd world hellhole.



Pathetic.pic.twitter.com/yNgZJLVrmj — C3 (@C_3C_3) February 14, 2026

