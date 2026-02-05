Authorities Arrest Maryland Man Accused of Stalking and Trying To Kill OMB Director Russ Vought

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and trying to kill Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought.

Colin Demarco, of Maryland, was arrested on Jan. 22 and was booked in Arlington County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first and second degree murder, wearing a mask in public, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents.

Demarco reportedly wanted to kill Vought because of fearmongering around Project 2025, a policy plan created by the Heritage Foundation. Local media reported that Demarco wanted to kill someone with the intiials R.V. who was a presidential appointee. Vought spearheaded shrinking the federal government’s workforce in 2025. He negotiated through the longest shutdown of the federal government

The threat seems similar to a case in 2025 when a man allegedly showed up at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with a gun. That man, Nicholas John Roske, 29, was sentenced to eight years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

