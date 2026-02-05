Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set...
Another Biden Migrant Driver Has Killed People on the Roads
Report Exposes This Democrat's Ties to Terrorism
Midterm Palpitations
California Lawmakers Pushing Another Stupid Gun Control Bill
VIP
Dear WaPo Journalists: How'd That Kamala Endorsement Boycott Work Out for You?
Maine Senate Poll Is Good News for Susan Collins
Has the Milwaukee City Attorney Found a Backdoor Way to Dismantle the Police?
VIP
A Pro-Gun Bill Out of Illinois? Yeah, but Don't Get Your Hopes Up
VIP
Tucker Carlson Implies Muslims and Christians Get Along, It’s the Jews Who Oppress...
Harry Enten: 'Donald Trump, MAGA, JD Vance, They Ain't Going Nowhere'
This Reporter Attempted to Gain Access to Eilish’s $3M Mansion. Here's How It...
Antifa Member Arrested After Urging Others To 'Hunt' ICE Agents
Ex-Director of NY Legal Aid Group Blew Its Money on Bali Trip, Louis...
Tipsheet

Authorities Arrest Maryland Man Accused of Stalking and Trying To Kill OMB Director Russ Vought

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 05, 2026 5:48 PM
Arlington County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and trying to kill Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought. 

Colin Demarco, of Maryland, was arrested on Jan. 22 and was booked in Arlington County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first and second degree murder, wearing a mask in public, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Demarco reportedly wanted to kill Vought because of fearmongering around Project 2025, a policy plan created by the Heritage Foundation. Local media reported that Demarco wanted to kill someone with the intiials R.V. who was a presidential appointee. Vought spearheaded shrinking the federal government’s workforce in 2025. He negotiated through the longest shutdown of the federal government

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP MARYLAND TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The threat seems similar to a case in 2025 when a man allegedly showed up at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with a gun. That man, Nicholas John Roske, 29, was sentenced to eight years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
This Reporter Attempted to Gain Access to Eilish’s $3M Mansion. Here's How It Went. Dmitri Bolt
Trump Can Win the Forever War by Taking Out the Mullahs Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Enacts This New Rule Jeff Charles
Midterm Palpitations Victor Davis Hanson
Tom Homan Announces ICE Drawdown in Minneapolis. Here's How Jacob Frey Responded. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement