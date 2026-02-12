Walz Administration Claims $217M in Fraud After Prosecutor Pointed to Billions

Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly...
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They Are Paying the Price
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They...
Planned Parenthood: Infants Not 'Conscious Beings' and Unlikely to Feel Pain
Planned Parenthood: Infants Not 'Conscious Beings' and Unlikely to Feel Pain
VIP
Democrats Boycotting OpenAI Over Support for Trump
Democrats Boycotting OpenAI Over Support for Trump
VIP
USAID You Want a Revolution?
USAID You Want a Revolution?
Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies
Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies
Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline
Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
VIP
Colorado Democrats Want to Trample First, Second Amendments With Latest Bill
Colorado Democrats Want to Trample First, Second Amendments With Latest Bill
VIP
White House Religious Liberty Commission Member Removed After Hijacking Antisemitism Hearing
White House Religious Liberty Commission Member Removed After Hijacking Antisemitism Heari...
Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious Six' Controversy
Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious...
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail
Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in...
2 Pakistani Nationals Charged in $10M Medicare Fraud Scheme
2 Pakistani Nationals Charged in $10M Medicare Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Walz Administration Claims $217M in Fraud After Prosecutor Pointed to Billions

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 12, 2026 6:00 PM
Walz Administration Claims $217M in Fraud After Prosecutor Pointed to Billions
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released a website that claims there isn’t widespread taxpayer fraud in the state. 

The website cites a Star Tribune report, a newspaper whose publisher and CEO is Steve Grove, a former Walz appointee. 

Advertisement

That report claimed criminals only committed $217 million in social services fraud since Sept. 2022, while a federal prosecutor placed that number at around $9 billion across 14 social programs, according to U.S. Assistant Attorney Joe Thompson.

The Star Tribune is one of the many media companies in Minnesota that tried to ignore up to billions of dollars of fraud exposed by Nick Shirley, a journalist in his 20s with a camera crew that broke possibly the biggest story of 2025. 

The website says: “Fraud is a nationwide challenge and is not unique to Minnesota. Higher visibility does not equal higher fraud. Targeted misinformation thrust Minnesota into the spotlight, but we are committed to leading the nation in Medicaid program integrity and fighting fraud.”

That website claimed that criminals only committed $217 million in social services fraud since 2022, while a federal prosecutor places the fraud estimate at around $9 billion. Criminals allegedly stole from programs meant to feed hungry kids, help kids with autism, and help people fund housing. 

Recommended

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DHS MEDICAID MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

This week, two Pennsylvania men pleaded guilty to defrauding Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program of about $3.5 million. 

They allegedly traveled from Pennsylvania to Minneapolis to defraud a housing program of $3.5 million by using artificial intelligence to create fake records when questioned by insurance companies, Townhall reported

State Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson, R- East Grand Forks,  slammed Walz for obfuscating fraud instead of detailing it. 

“Governor Walz can try to deny the fraud, call it ‘make believe,’ or minimize it as no different than other states all he wants,” Johnson said in a statement to reporters. “Minnesotans are seeing with their own eyes the reality that vulnerable people are being taken advantage of while fraudsters line their own pockets with taxpayers’ money. The consequences of fraud are not just expensive and wasteful, they are heartbreaking.

Advertisement

 “Every individual and family getting services should have full confidence that government is stopping bad actors, rooting out fake billing and scam companies, and prosecuting fraudsters to the full extent of the law. Democrats have proven they are simply not interested in using their power to hold their leaders accountable. Senate Republicans will hold Walz and his administration responsible for these failures.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question. Matt Vespa
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They Are Paying the Price Jeff Charles
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding Amy Curtis
It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists Kurt Schlichter
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement