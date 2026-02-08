VIP
Tipsheet

Foreign-Born Ohio Lawmaker Pushes 'Sensitive Locations' Bill to Limit ICE Enforcement

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 08, 2026 2:00 PM
Ohio House Democrats

An Ohio lawmaker who was born in Somalia says he will sponsor a bill that aims to stop immigration officers and protect illegal aliens in certain places. 

This week, Democrat State Reps. Ismail Mohamed and Eric Synenberg announced they will introduce legislation that aims to restrict immigration enforcement actions in schools, hospitals, courthouses, places of worship, and organizations that are actively serving children, crime victims, and disabled people.

The bill aims to stop ICE from entering sensitive areas such as schools, places of worship, and more. 

There’s an exception for the lawful execution of criminal warrants, according to Mohamed. 

“Every Ohioan deserves to feel safe in their school, hospital, or place of worship,” Mohamed said in a news conference. “This legislation ensures that locations meant for care, reflection, and community support are not turned into places of fear. Immigration enforcement should not occur in sensitive locations where it can harm the health, freedom, and wellbeing of Ohio residents.”


Mohamed claimed that illegal entry into the U.S. is a civil penalty, not a criminal penalty.

The bill follows the deportation and self-deportation of about 2.5 million people after President Donald Trump’s immigration blitz. ICE has conducted targeted raids in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Michigan over the past few weeks. 

The Trump administration tracks the arrests in what it calls the “worst of the worst.” 

The website shows that the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have arrested many people convicted of crimes, including criminal sexual conduct with minors, terror threats, homicide, and domestic abuse.

The 5th Circuit Court recently ruled that long-term illegal immigrations can be arrested and detained without bond.  For weeks, activist judges have been releasing illegal immigrants on bond. In one case, the judge issued the order on Feb. 31 - a date that doesn’t exist. 

