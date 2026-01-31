Judge Orders Release of Viral Father and Son Duo Held by DHS

A Clinton-appointed judge has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, from ICE’s South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas

BREAKING: Texas federal judge Fred Biery (Clinton appointee) has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos & his father from ICE detention in TX. In his decision, he includes a photo of the boy and gets today’s date wrong (Feb 31st doesn’t even exist) while saying that… pic.twitter.com/58IbuQAZJZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 31, 2026

Ramos’ story went viral after leftists claimed that ICE agents used the child as “bait” to lure Arias outside for arrest. Leftists then claimed that Ramos was “kidnapped” and held in the ICE detention center in Texas with his father.

In reality, Arias abandoned his child in a vehicle after fleeing from immigration officers on foot. DHS repeatedly attempted to surrender Ramos to his mother, who declined to take custody of the child. Arias then accepted custody of the child while awaiting deportation and the pair were kept together at the STFRC outside of San Antonio.

Judge Fred Biery penned a politically fueled decision to order the release of the father and son, saying: “Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned.”

“Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place,” Biery continued.

“Apparent also is the government's ignorance of an American historical document called the Declaration of Independence,” Biery also wrote.

Biery also described the White House’s goal to achieve 3,000 deportations a day as a “quota,” according to a local station, and labeled the Trump administration as “incompetent.”

Biery incorrected marked the date of the decision as Feb. 31, a date that does not exist.

On the day of the decision, Biery’s LinkedIn profile showed him liking posts announcing that “millions” of individuals were protesting the policies of President Donald Trump, according to Fox News.

Biery’s decision has dictated that the father and son must be removed from federal custody not later than Feb. 3.

