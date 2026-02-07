This Video Shows Us America's Number One Enemy. You Already Know Them.
Georgia's Jon Ossoff Says Trump Administration Imitates Rhetoric of 'History's Worst Regimes'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 07, 2026 6:20 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff launched his re-election campaign on Saturday in Atlanta.

He spent the rally attacking President Donald Trump and comparing Republicans to white supremacists and Nazis. 

"Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller," Ossoff said. "They offer a small, closed, menacing vision of America defined by fear and scarcity and exclusion. They imitate the blood and soil rhetoric of history’s worst regimes."

This week, an Ohio man was indicted for threatening to kill J.D. Vance during an Ohio visit. Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year. Still, that didn't stop Ossoff from attacking Republicans 

He also insulted federal immigration officials. 

The federal government posts the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants whom it has arrested so far, including child rapists and domestic abusers. 

Ossoff required attendees to show a government-issued ID to get into the event. However, he won’t support the SAVE Act that requires a government-mandated form of ID to vote in federal elections.

However, the Trump administration's recent accomplishments show a stark difference. The administration just released Trump RX, a marketplace meant to slash prices of 40 common prescription drugs, including GLP1s in injectable and pill forms. 

The Trump administration also reformed the food pyramid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed about 41 million people. 

