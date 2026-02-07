Georgia's Jon Ossoff Says Trump Administration Imitates Rhetoric of 'History's Worst Regimes'

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff launched his re-election campaign on Saturday in Atlanta.

He spent the rally attacking President Donald Trump and comparing Republicans to white supremacists and Nazis.

"Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller," Ossoff said. "They offer a small, closed, menacing vision of America defined by fear and scarcity and exclusion. They imitate the blood and soil rhetoric of history’s worst regimes."

🚨 DEMOCRAT SENATOR JON OSSOFF just went FULL unhinged:



Compared President Trump and his administration to WHITE SUPREMACISTS and NAZIS.



“They imitate the blood and soil rhetoric of history’s worst regimes.”



Ossoffs evil rhetoric is sickening

pic.twitter.com/pJwTyrTx1C — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 7, 2026

This week, an Ohio man was indicted for threatening to kill J.D. Vance during an Ohio visit. Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year. Still, that didn't stop Ossoff from attacking Republicans

Ossoff: This is the cruelest and most arrogant group of people who have ever ascended to high office—and their cruelty and arrogance are matched only by their incompetence. pic.twitter.com/Pcz7sB2Y7Q — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026

He also insulted federal immigration officials.

Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff tries to degrade our ICE officers as “pretend Delta Force operators.”



These brave officers are arresting heinous criminals like the monster who murdered Laken Riley.



Ossoff does not stand with law enforcement or for the safety of Georgians. pic.twitter.com/VTwQJIiGYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2026

The federal government posts the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants whom it has arrested so far, including child rapists and domestic abusers.

Ossoff required attendees to show a government-issued ID to get into the event. However, he won’t support the SAVE Act that requires a government-mandated form of ID to vote in federal elections.

Sen. Ossoff to Require ID at Campaign Rally While He Fights ID Requirements to Vote https://t.co/IHbOA6t04Z — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 7, 2026

Jon Ossoff is about to vote against the SAVE Act, but is requiring a government-issued ID to get into his rally in Atlanta tomorrow.



There should be more security in American elections than there is to listen to Jon Ossoff's lies. pic.twitter.com/TlXSHGKPTd — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) February 6, 2026

Everyone requires ID for the things they actually want secured https://t.co/Ll6neP2Qzt — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) February 6, 2026

🚨Georgia liberal Jon Ossoff falsely accuses President Trump of "closing rural clinics and hospitals"



Did Ossoff forget that he just voted AGAINST $218.9 million in rural healthcare funding for Georgia? pic.twitter.com/5yxrh4Wrfm — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) February 7, 2026

However, the Trump administration's recent accomplishments show a stark difference. The administration just released Trump RX, a marketplace meant to slash prices of 40 common prescription drugs, including GLP1s in injectable and pill forms.

The Trump administration also reformed the food pyramid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed about 41 million people.

https://t.co/qDpny1hxplhttps://t.co/lGnNsgxq6dhttps://t.co/m0GC3ypAMnhttps://t.co/wAGsMTR6BE



Just a few examples of how, thanks to the @ndstudio, the Trump Administration is revolutionizing how Americans experience their government online. pic.twitter.com/cYfZhZKwX1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 7, 2026

Many of the millions of Americans struggling with infertility pay for their medications out-of-pocket, meaning they stand to save, on average, $2,000+ per cycle of fertility drugs thanks to https://t.co/qDpny1gZzN.



For example:



📉 The price of Gonal-F — one of the most… pic.twitter.com/gVmEjowhed — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2026

