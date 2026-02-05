White House Launches Trump RX To Slash Prescription Drug Cost

President Donald Trump has launched a new platform to make prescription drugs more affordable.

He said that the platform will slash the cost of the 40 most popular drugs, including GLP1s in injectable and pill form.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just launched TrumpRx and drug prices will PLUMMET as much as $1,300 down to *$199*



This is HUGE FOR AFFORDABILITY!



“Dozens of the most commonly-used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts!” 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Q58wgQ37oH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 6, 2026

IT'S HERE: Finally, a direct to consumer website designed to find the lowest drug prices for YOU.https://t.co/jjnWOhcipw pic.twitter.com/p0aoOJ8xtg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2026

Starting tonight, America is experiencing the LOWEST drug prices FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER.



MUST WATCH: President Trump breaks down the MASSIVE savings on common prescriptions. Americans are finally winning big ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XGkj8ZPJe4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2026

.@DrOzCMS: “You get to go to https://t.co/QSJ4wskHM1 and get access to these discounted prices — and they’re STEEPLY reduced prices compared to what you would normally get… the goal is to get you, the American people, to check this website before you make a purchase.” https://t.co/g5sbD4sb3d pic.twitter.com/jbno3KKRvh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP: OZEMPIC PRICE WILL BE SLASHED FROM $1,000 TO $199



Trump really just made Ozempic cheaper than a month of groceries.



America is about to get skinny whether it wants to or not😂pic.twitter.com/BzQVARpsSk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2026

🚨 @POTUS: "Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly-used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers throughout a new website: https://t.co/QSJ4wskHM1." pic.twitter.com/tB9FdIZMWZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2026

WATCH: @jgebbia, Chief Design Officer at @ndstudio, demonstrates the usability of the newly-launched https://t.co/QSJ4wsk9Wt — where Americans can go to find massive discounts on many of the most common prescription drugs: pic.twitter.com/xPZ0NBLiFb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2026

