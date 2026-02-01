Masked Agitators Mob Journalist in LA

A mob of people attacked a female reporter who was working during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The New York Post first reported the story.

Masked agitators mob female reporter during DTLA anti-ICE protests, try to cut camera cable https://t.co/QvpaUOzeGL pic.twitter.com/lpeKSM8dM1 — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2026

Video posted to social media shows a masked mob harassing a reporter and stealing a microphone.

LA: Anti-ICE protesters surround local FOX11 News crew, shouting and blocking their camera lens in downtown Los Angeles



Video by Ken Lopez @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/ogDJbhscCc — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 1, 2026

The reporter was covering the second night of riots in Los Angeles. Protestors are angry that the federal government is enforcing immigration laws.

Another journalist targeted! THIS. MUST STOP! https://t.co/TQj3EW6I1s — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) February 1, 2026

