Tipsheet

Masked Agitators Mob Journalist in LA

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 01, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

A mob of people attacked a female reporter who was working during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The New York Post first reported the story. 

Video posted to social media shows a masked mob harassing a reporter and stealing a microphone. 

The reporter was covering the second night of riots in Los Angeles. Protestors are angry that the federal government is enforcing immigration laws. 

Melania vs. Hillary Kevin McCullough
ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LOS ANGELES RIOTS

Melania vs. Hillary Kevin McCullough
Democrat Judge Allows Violent, Sexual Deviant Illegal Alien to Walk Free Joseph Chalfant
When Life Gives You Don Lemons… Derek Hunter
Biden Tried to Kill Costco-Style Discounts. Trump Is Stopping It. John Pierce
Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order Requiring Citizenship to Vote Scott McClallen
Homeland Security Sees Record Number of Applicants Joseph Chalfant

