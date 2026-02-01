LA Enters Second Night of Unrest

Agitators have taken to the streets of Los Angeles for the second night in a row to demonstrate against ICE and Homeland Security operations in the city. Well over 1,000 individuals participate in what has been labeled as an “ICE Out” rally.

https://x.com/anthonycabassa/status/2017748799826104512

The second night of protests began outside of LA City Hall, where demonstrators gathered wielding signs accusing proponents of mass deportations as racist, anti-Trump slogans, and many Latin American flags. Some were also seen holding signs supporting the Free Palestine movement.

As the crowd grew and the sun began to set, the group of agitators returned to the site of the previous night of rioting, where individuals destroyed property, pelted police with rocks, and vandalized the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Los Ángeles, CA 🚨: Tensions escalate as anti-ice protestors once again gather at the federal detention center, and are facing off with federal agents protecting the property.



More people are showing up, as the sun begins to go down. pic.twitter.com/QswGaPRYnA — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) February 1, 2026

One individual was observed being taken into federal custody as DHS reinforced the site with a BearCat and vans containing more officers. One protester was heard chanting “be like Renee [Good]” on a loudspeaker.

BREAKING 🚨: DHS Police have just arrested a protestor outside the federal detention center. More DHS arriving on site in white vans and an armored tank.



Los Angeles, CA 📍 pic.twitter.com/jbfYBpbFWh — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) February 1, 2026

Video captured numerous agitators throwing objects at one van, destroying its rear windows.

Absolute mayhem in the streets of Los Angeles as anti-ICE agitators smash the windows of federal vehicles and create chaos with zero repercussions.



There is no leadership.



Where is Gavin Newsom?



Where is Karen Bass?



Video credit: @royolone @royolnews @TrafficNewsLA pic.twitter.com/4iiWRGIUwP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 1, 2026

DHS gave the protesters multiple orders to leave federal property as the crowd continued to surround the Metropolitan Detention Center. Another protester using a loudspeaker could be heard complaining that no one was joining in on her chant. DHS would eventually rush the crowd and arrest at least one protester.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨: DHS Police have issued a third and final warning to protestors on federal property, saying they must move back to the public sidewalk. More DHS agents see coming out from the garage ramp, dressed in tactical gear.



Los Angeles, CA 📍 pic.twitter.com/NnUN21XLLp — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) February 1, 2026

BREAKING 🚨: DHS police rush protestor line, knocking over multiple protestors into the ground, and arresting at least one as tensions continue to escalate outside of the federal facility.



Los Angeles, CA 📍 pic.twitter.com/fAdgSCFa6C — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) February 1, 2026

Federal agents are arresting leftist rioters at federal buildings in LA.



This is what I voted for. pic.twitter.com/wSbLRwsYeR — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) February 1, 2026

LAPD was reportedly dispatched to the scene but provided no support to federal officers.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

