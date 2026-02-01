Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Tipsheet

LA Enters Second Night of Unrest

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 01, 2026 8:45 AM
AP Photo Jae Hong

Agitators have taken to the streets of Los Angeles for the second night in a row to demonstrate against ICE and Homeland Security operations in the city. Well over 1,000 individuals participate in what has been labeled as an “ICE Out” rally.

The second night of protests began outside of LA City Hall, where demonstrators gathered wielding signs accusing proponents of mass deportations as racist, anti-Trump slogans, and many Latin American flags. Some were also seen holding signs supporting the Free Palestine movement.

As the crowd grew and the sun began to set, the group of agitators returned to the site of the previous night of rioting, where individuals destroyed property, pelted police with rocks, and vandalized the Metropolitan Detention Center.

One individual was observed being taken into federal custody as DHS reinforced the site with a BearCat and vans containing more officers. One protester was heard chanting “be like Renee [Good]” on a loudspeaker.

Video captured numerous agitators throwing objects at one van, destroying its rear windows.

DHS gave the protesters multiple orders to leave federal property as the crowd continued to surround the Metropolitan Detention Center. Another protester using a loudspeaker could be heard complaining that no one was joining in on her chant. DHS would eventually rush the crowd and arrest at least one protester.

LAPD was reportedly dispatched to the scene but provided no support to federal officers.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

