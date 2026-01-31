Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order Requiring Citizenship to Vote

A federal judge has permanently enjoined President Donald Trump’s executive order that requires citizenship to vote.

The Jan. 30 order from U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly consolidated three lawsuits from the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Democratic National Committee and the League of Women Voters Education Fund vs. Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Advertisement

The ruling reads in part:

“The Court shall DECLARE that two provisions of the Executive Order— both purporting to impose new requirements for verifying the U.S. citizenship of people registering to vote or applying to receive absentee ballots—are inconsistent with the constitutional separation of powers and cannot lawfully be implemented. The Court shall PERMANENTLY ENJOIN the relevant Defendants from taking any action to implement or give effect to those provisions.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Federal Elections by scott.mcclallen





JUST IN: Judge Kollar-Kotelly permanently enjoins President Trump's executive order claiming to impose a citizenship requirement to vote or register to vote.



Her 110 page ruling. https://t.co/dYkOjlYyXI pic.twitter.com/tknz0vy1vA — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 30, 2026

Democrat judge says illegal aliens can vote as long as they check the box saying they are American. https://t.co/i3CDBHQGqM — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: A federal judge has just PERMANENTLY BLOCKED President Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections



Democrats HATE Trump’s order, because they want to CHEAT.



INSANITY.



PASS THE SAVE ACT NOW! pic.twitter.com/mavmG3Y2Zf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2026

The ruling follows Trump's administration pursuing election integrity. Last week, the FBI executed a search warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, related to the 2020 presidential election.

On April 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a challenge on Trump's executive order that blocks birthright citizenship.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.