Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order Requiring Citizenship to Vote

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 31, 2026 12:21 PM
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

A federal judge has permanently enjoined President Donald Trump’s executive order that requires citizenship to vote. 

The Jan. 30 order from U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly consolidated three lawsuits from the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Democratic National Committee and the League of Women Voters Education Fund vs. Trump and the Republican National Committee. 

The ruling reads in part: 

“The Court shall DECLARE that two provisions of the Executive Order— both purporting to impose new requirements for verifying the U.S. citizenship of people registering to vote or applying to receive absentee ballots—are inconsistent with the constitutional separation of powers and cannot lawfully be implemented. The Court shall PERMANENTLY ENJOIN the relevant Defendants from taking any action to implement or give effect to those provisions.”

The ruling follows Trump's administration pursuing election integrity. Last week, the FBI executed a search warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, related to the 2020 presidential election. 

On April 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a challenge  on Trump's executive order that blocks birthright citizenship. 

