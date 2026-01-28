FBI Executes Search Warrant in Fulton County Related to 2020 Election

The FBI has executed a search warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, reportedly related to the 2020 election.
For years, President Donald Trump has said that the Left stole the 2020 presidential election. Last month, Townhall reported that Fulton County reportedly accepted over 300,000 early ballots that lacked poll worker signatures.
In December, the Justice Department sued four states and one locality seeking 2020 election records from Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Fulton County.
BREAKING: FBI is executing a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia; Fox News is told it is related to the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/LubnrCTAin— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026
🚨 BREAKING: Trump’s FBI is currently raiding an election hub in Fulton County, Georgia, where the infamous pipe burst happened on election night 2020— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 28, 2026
This is absolutely massive. pic.twitter.com/b6OoFVZe14
BREAKING: FBI Carries Out Massive Search At Fulton County Georgia Election Office Tied To 2020 Voter Fraud:— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2026
“FBI agents were seen Wednesday carrying out a search at an election hub in Fulton County, Georgia, a location that became ground zero for concerns and complaints about… pic.twitter.com/HXko50mW2U
Finally!! The 2020 election fraud will be exposed in the history books forever. https://t.co/Wh3YIIV4xw— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 28, 2026
Georgia state officials have locked up 200,000 ballots and refused to allow them to be inspected, contrary to multiple court orders. https://t.co/bWuboRc42Q— Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 28, 2026
🚨 BREAKING: The FBI has just executed a SEARCH WARRANT at the Fulton County, GA Election HQ, pretty much GROUND ZERO for voter fraud in the 2020 election— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026
Per Fox News, this raid is related to the 2020 election
This is gonna get interesting! pic.twitter.com/YfWtav3LzL
JUST IN - FBI raid the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, the investigation is related to the 2020 election — Fox— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 28, 2026
