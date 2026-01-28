FBI Executes Search Warrant in Fulton County Related to 2020 Election

The FBI has executed a search warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, reportedly related to the 2020 election.

For years, President Donald Trump has said that the Left stole the 2020 presidential election. Last month, Townhall reported that Fulton County reportedly accepted over 300,000 early ballots that lacked poll worker signatures.

In December, the Justice Department sued four states and one locality seeking 2020 election records from Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Fulton County.

BREAKING: FBI is executing a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia; Fox News is told it is related to the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/LubnrCTAin — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

Georgia state officials have locked up 200,000 ballots and refused to allow them to be inspected, contrary to multiple court orders. https://t.co/bWuboRc42Q — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 28, 2026

