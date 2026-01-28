Notice What Links All of These Violent Confrontations With ICE Officers
Lindsey Graham Just Dropped Chilling Hint on What Trump Might Do Next in...
VIP
Gen Z and Millennials Just Sent a Terrifying Message to Both Parties
Left-Leaning Think Tank Gives Democrats a Roadmap to Turn ICE Backlash Into 2026...
Trump Accounts Launch as Cruz Calls Them a ‘Game-Changer’ for America’s Kids
Davos Dysphoria, Part 2 – We Are Seeing the Environmental Movement in a...
'A Story of Humanity:' Kennedy Center Hosts October 7, a Groundbreaking Play About...
Scott Jennings Shuts Down Media’s Rush to Blame Trump After Ilhan Omar Assault
Democratic AG Candidate Vows to Exact Revenge on President Trump via Capital Punishment
VIP
Politicizing Nursing Is a Mistake
Rubio Schools Senate Dems, Reminds Them the Maduro Raid Was Criticized Only by...
St. Paul Police Union Head Call Out Local Politicians for Preventing Police From...
Business As Usual: Marco Rubio Unfazed by Protesters While Testifying Before the Senate
ICE at the Olympics? Italian Officials Blasts ICE As a 'Militia' That Is...
Tipsheet

FBI Executes Search Warrant in Fulton County Related to 2020 Election

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 28, 2026 2:52 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FBI has executed a search warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, reportedly related to the 2020 election. 

For years, President Donald Trump has said that the Left stole the 2020 presidential election. Last month, Townhall reported that Fulton County reportedly accepted over 300,000 early ballots that lacked poll worker signatures. 

Advertisement

In December, the Justice Department sued four states and one locality seeking 2020 election records from Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Fulton County.

Recommended

Here’s the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FBI GEORGIA VOTER ID

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa
Notice What Links All of These Violent Confrontations With ICE Officers Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Shuts Down Media’s Rush to Blame Trump After Ilhan Omar Assault Amy Curtis
Tom Homan Is Already Making Waves in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
Tim Walz Just Met With Trump's Border Czar – Here's What He's Demanding Jeff Charles
Democratic AG Candidate Vows to Exact Revenge on President Trump via Capital Punishment Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here’s the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa
Advertisement