Trump Appoints National Fraud Czar

President Donald Trump has appointed a national fraud czar, Colin McDonald.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

McDonald will lead a new fraud division targeting states with high fraud.

"My Administration has uncovered Fraud schemes in States like Minnesota and California, where these thieves have stolen Hundreds of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars," Trump wrote.

The announcement follows the federal government's exposure of billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota. Criminals stole $250 million of fraud meant to feed hungry children, $14 million of money meant to help autistic kids, and up to $9 billion of fraud through 14 benefit programs.

🚨 TRUMP Nominates Colin McDonald to serve as the first ever Assistant Attorney for National FRAUD Enforcement. pic.twitter.com/7yjDVLoJmh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

Colin is a rockstar, who was instrumental in our team's mission of Making America Safe Again. He is a consummate prosecutor who loves God, family, and country and will serve the President and the American people well. https://t.co/Plr4Mz9C3T — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) January 29, 2026

NEW: President Trump announces his Assistant Attorney General for National FRAUD Enforcement.



Trump's choice is long time federal prosecutor Colin McDonald.



McDonald's job is to "catch and stop FRAUDSTERS that have been STEALING from the American People," according to the… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 28, 2026

