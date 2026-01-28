A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes...
Feds Arrest 16 in Minneapolis Including 'Bananas and Rice' Woman

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 28, 2026 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The federal government has arrested 16 people for allegedly assaulting or impeding federal officers, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday. 

Those arrested allegedly assaulted, resisted, or impeded federal officers, the attorney general posted on social media. 

One notable arrest was the “bananas and rice” woman, Nasra Ahmed. The arrests follow an immigration blitz in Minneapolis that has targeted violent illegal immigrants. Ahmed had previously claimed that she was attacked by federal agents. 

The arrests follow the federal government's exposure of billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota. 

