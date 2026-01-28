Feds Arrest 16 in Minneapolis Including 'Bananas and Rice' Woman

The federal government has arrested 16 people for allegedly assaulting or impeding federal officers, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday.

Those arrested allegedly assaulted, resisted, or impeded federal officers, the attorney general posted on social media.

One notable arrest was the “bananas and rice” woman, Nasra Ahmed. The arrests follow an immigration blitz in Minneapolis that has targeted violent illegal immigrants. Ahmed had previously claimed that she was attacked by federal agents.

These are the names of those arrested today under 18 U.S. Code § 111 (Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees)



Christina Rank

Abdikadir Noor

Madeline Tschida

Nitzana Flores

Helicity Borowska

Quentin Williams

William Vermie

Paul Johnson

Gillian… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 28, 2026

"Being Somali is more than bananas & rice, it's a lot, it's uh.. it's kind of like bananas & rice"



Dear God.



pic.twitter.com/zJVQLhGPf1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 23, 2026

The arrests follow the federal government's exposure of billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota.

BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed (bananas & rice) just arrested in Minneapolis for assauIting federal officers pic.twitter.com/2nS7S4rjjq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2026

MINNESOTA ARRESTS — I am on the ground in Minneapolis today. Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents.



We expect more arrests to come.



I’ve… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed, the “bananas and rice” Somali, has been ARRESTED by DHS at the direction of Pam Bondi for obstructing ICE operations



This is just too perfect 🤣



Ahmed LIED about being brutalized by ICE. Notice how the band-aid is gone and there’s no wound! Loser! pic.twitter.com/BI2oS0inYP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026

