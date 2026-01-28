Feds Arrest 16 in Minneapolis Including 'Bananas and Rice' Woman

The federal government has arrested 16 people for allegedly assaulting or impeding federal officers, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday.
Those arrested allegedly assaulted, resisted, or impeded federal officers, the attorney general posted on social media.
One notable arrest was the “bananas and rice” woman, Nasra Ahmed. The arrests follow an immigration blitz in Minneapolis that has targeted violent illegal immigrants. Ahmed had previously claimed that she was attacked by federal agents.
These are the names of those arrested today under 18 U.S. Code § 111 (Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees)— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 28, 2026
Christina Rank
Abdikadir Noor
Madeline Tschida
Nitzana Flores
Helicity Borowska
Quentin Williams
William Vermie
Paul Johnson
Gillian…
"Being Somali is more than bananas & rice, it's a lot, it's uh.. it's kind of like bananas & rice"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 23, 2026
Dear God.
pic.twitter.com/zJVQLhGPf1
The arrests follow the federal government's exposure of billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota.
BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed (bananas & rice) just arrested in Minneapolis for assauIting federal officers pic.twitter.com/2nS7S4rjjq— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2026
MINNESOTA ARRESTS — I am on the ground in Minneapolis today. Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents.— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 28, 2026
We expect more arrests to come.
I’ve…
🚨 BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed, the "bananas and rice" Somali, has been ARRESTED by DHS at the direction of Pam Bondi for obstructing ICE operations— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026
This is just too perfect 🤣
Ahmed LIED about being brutalized by ICE. Notice how the band-aid is gone and there’s no wound! Loser! pic.twitter.com/BI2oS0inYP
