U.S. House Approves $10B for ICE Funding, Avoids Shutdown

The U.S. House approved funding for the Department of Homeland Security that aims to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement $10 billion.

The House passed the funding on a vote of 220-207 to fund ICE.

Seven Democrats voted to fund ICE: Reps. Jared Golden, of Maine; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Wash.; Henry Cuellar of Texas; Don Davis of North Carolina; Vicente Gonzalez, of Texas; Tom Suozzi, of New York; and Laura Gillen of New York.

The bill avoids a government shutdown later this month.

The vote follows the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good.

President Donald Trump's admin has deported about 1.5 million illegal immigrants so far and has sent thousands of immigration officers to Minneapolis.

PARTY FRACTURE: Seven House Democrats break ranks with Jeffries to pass $1.2 trillion spending bill, including DHS funding, despite fierce ICE opposition.





US House passes Homeland Security funding amid controversy over ICE



7 House Democrats voted in favor



🟦Cuellar (TX)

🟦Davis (NC)

🟦Golden (ME)

🟦Gillen (NY)

🟦MGP (WA)

🟦Suozzi (NY)

🟦V. Gonzalez (TX)

—

🟥Thomas Massie (KY) was the only Republican to vote against https://t.co/80ggBWxR8R pic.twitter.com/Au2EuLvtzn — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) January 22, 2026

