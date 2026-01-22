Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Was Out of Control During Jack Smith's...
U.S. House Approves $10B for ICE Funding, Avoids Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 22, 2026 6:07 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The U.S. House approved funding for the Department of Homeland Security that aims to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement $10 billion. 

The House passed the funding on a vote of 220-207 to fund ICE. 

Seven Democrats voted to fund ICE: Reps. Jared Golden, of Maine; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Wash.; Henry Cuellar of Texas; Don Davis of North Carolina; Vicente Gonzalez, of Texas; Tom Suozzi, of New York; and Laura Gillen of New York. 

The bill avoids a government shutdown later this month. 

The vote follows the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good. 

President Donald Trump's admin has deported about 1.5 million illegal immigrants so far and has sent thousands of immigration officers to Minneapolis. 

