Men Need to Work
Greenland and the Return of Great-Power Politics
Frey: Let Minneapolis Get Back to Running Daycares

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 18, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey begged the Donald Trump administration to remove thousands of immigration officers from the city after days of riots.  

“The second these ICE agents leave the city, I’m telling you, you’re going to have calm in Minneapolis, and you will continue to see the great comeback that we had been experiencing,” Frey told CNN. 

“Let us get back to that comeback. Let us live in peace. Let us have businesses that are open, and daycares where you don’t where you don’t need to escort staff to and from. Let us live in a place where, you know. I mean, look: Minneapolis will stand up. If we have to slide down ice hills to get to a protest. We’ll do that. If we have to make sure that people are escorted to the grocery store, we’ll do that. But truthfully, we want to get back to a place where we can just love on our city, do our daily activities, just like any other town in America.”


Frey’s residents have spent the weekend attacking people whom they thought were ICE agents, but many weren’t. At one point, a Leftist apparently beat down another Leftist by accident. 

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

Frey’s interview follows riots, criminals stabbing and beating anti-Islam protester Jake Lang. After an ICE officer nonfatally shot an illegal immigrant who attacked the officer, criminals vandalized dozens of ICE vehicles and one convicted felon and alleged gang member who wasn’t even wearing a mask, broke into a vehicle and stole an M16 and a suppressor. 

That man, believed to be Raul Gutierrez, 33, of Minneapolis, is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court. Videos posted to social media appear to show the man breaking into a government vehicle and stealing a firearm in the aftermath of an ICE shooting. 

Democrats used to agree with immigration laws. But now many protest even when ICE targets violent criminals and sex offenders.




Advertisement



