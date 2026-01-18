Frey: Let Minneapolis Get Back to Running Daycares

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey begged the Donald Trump administration to remove thousands of immigration officers from the city after days of riots.

“The second these ICE agents leave the city, I’m telling you, you’re going to have calm in Minneapolis, and you will continue to see the great comeback that we had been experiencing,” Frey told CNN.

“Let us get back to that comeback. Let us live in peace. Let us have businesses that are open, and daycares where you don’t where you don’t need to escort staff to and from. Let us live in a place where, you know. I mean, look: Minneapolis will stand up. If we have to slide down ice hills to get to a protest. We’ll do that. If we have to make sure that people are escorted to the grocery store, we’ll do that. But truthfully, we want to get back to a place where we can just love on our city, do our daily activities, just like any other town in America.”





It’s official.



Minneapolis is now in the middle of “The Winter of Love.”



Mayor Jacob Frey says all the riots aren’t about chaos, lawlessness, or public safety...they’re about love.



FREY: “I think it’s important to tell the whole country that this is not just about resistance… pic.twitter.com/WMQuRBqQ8M — Overton (@overton_news) January 18, 2026

Frey’s residents have spent the weekend attacking people whom they thought were ICE agents, but many weren’t. At one point, a Leftist apparently beat down another Leftist by accident.

Protestors against demanding papers are out demanding papers. https://t.co/bnGQtlRqnu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2026

At some point we'll need to address the fact that most of these people just want an excuse to kill someone using whatever flavor of leftism gives them an excuse to do so https://t.co/EOYxsvha5F — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) January 18, 2026

Beating protesters in broad daylight, assaulting ICE officers, stealing sensitive documents, firearms, and destroying property.



Great job, @IlhanMN. https://t.co/fpV9OEhqso — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2026

Frey’s interview follows riots, criminals stabbing and beating anti-Islam protester Jake Lang. After an ICE officer nonfatally shot an illegal immigrant who attacked the officer, criminals vandalized dozens of ICE vehicles and one convicted felon and alleged gang member who wasn’t even wearing a mask, broke into a vehicle and stole an M16 and a suppressor.

That man, believed to be Raul Gutierrez, 33, of Minneapolis, is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court. Videos posted to social media appear to show the man breaking into a government vehicle and stealing a firearm in the aftermath of an ICE shooting.

Democrats used to agree with immigration laws. But now many protest even when ICE targets violent criminals and sex offenders.

🚨 JUST IN: DHS agent GOES OFF on anti-ICE protestors who are impeding their operations in Minneapolis



“We’re out here trying to arrest a CHlLD S*X OFFENDER. And you guys are out here HONKING.”



“THAT’S who you guys are protecting. INSANE.”

pic.twitter.com/TybWz4Dk1P — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2026









🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota lawmaker confirms IMPEACHMENT is coming for Tim Walz and a growing number of state residents want to see him in JAIL



I AGREE! Lock him up!



SEN. DRAZ: "A large and growing number of Minnesotans would really like to see him in jail and we will see articles… pic.twitter.com/tivltru7du — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2026





ABC: “You went on national television and said to ICE, ‘Get the F out of Minneapolis.’ Do you regret that language? That doesn't sound like turning the temperature down.”



FREY: “I don't regret it at all.” pic.twitter.com/is3qjTdc2n — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 18, 2026

FREY: "If the goal here is to create peace and safety and calm, there's a very clear antidote here, which is leave."



"The second these ICE agents leave the city, you're going to have calm in Minneapolis."



He keeps playing this little extortion game. It’s not going to work. https://t.co/CQAtJulMHJ pic.twitter.com/B717LMgk7T — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026





Mayor Frey says there won't be "calm" in Minneapolis until ICE leaves.



The Trump administration is not going to surrender to the Radical Left and let Minneapolis "get back to" rampant fraud, theft, and sanctuary for criminals. pic.twitter.com/8iefolHU0Y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 18, 2026

