Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings...
What ICE Agents Did After Eating Lunch at a Mexican Restaurant in MN...
Wait, That's How a Local Minnesota Dem Described the Leftist Violence Against ICE
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell's Selective Outrage at Vulgarity, and Abby Phillip Gets Debunked by Abb...
VIP
Jacob Frey Cannot Get His Way
INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis
Florida Man Convicted of $4.5M Scheme to Defraud U.S. Military Fuel Program
VIP
Chinese National Pleads Guilty to $27 Million Scam Targeting 2,000 Elderly Victims Nationw...
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged Instagram Death Threats Against VP JD Vance
Hannity Grills Democrat Shri Thanedar After He Admits Voting Against Deporting Illegal Sex...
$68 Million Medicaid Fraud: Two Plead Guilty Over Brooklyn Adult Day Care Scheme
The Trump Administration Just Announced New Tariffs on Countries Deploying Troops to Green...
Minneapolis Alleged Gang Member, Felon Charged After Allegedly Stealing Rifle From FBI Veh...
JD Vance Just Destroyed This Indiana Republican for Failing to Act on Redistricting
Tipsheet

U.S. Strike in Syria Kills Terrorist Linked to Murder of American Soldiers

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 17, 2026 5:25 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.S. forces killed a leader affiliated with Al-Qaeda in a strike in northwest Syria on Jan. 16 

U.S. Central Command said that Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, the leader, had ties to an ISIS terrorist responsible for an ambush that killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter on Dec. 13, 2025. Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected with the ISIS gunman who killed and injured American and Syrian personnel last month in Palmyra, Syria.

Advertisement

“The death of a terrorist operative linked the death of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you.”

CENTCOM launched large-scale strikes in Syria in response to the Dec. 13 attack. The operation, dubbed Hawkeye Strike, resulted in U.S. and partner forces hitting more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets with over 200 precision munitions.

U.S. and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 across Syria during the past year, removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security.

Recommended

INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

MILITARY SYRIA TERRORISM

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings Stunned Matt Vespa
What ICE Agents Did After Eating Lunch at a Mexican Restaurant in MN Will Probably Drive Libs Insane Matt Vespa
What's the Matter With Minnesota? Michael Barone
How China Sold America the Wind Turbine Scam Gregory Lyakhov
Hannity Grills Democrat Shri Thanedar After He Admits Voting Against Deporting Illegal Sex Offenders Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

INSANITY: Mob of Leftist Rioters Stab and Beat Anti-Islam Activist in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement