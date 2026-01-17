U.S. Strike in Syria Kills Terrorist Linked to Murder of American Soldiers

U.S. forces killed a leader affiliated with Al-Qaeda in a strike in northwest Syria on Jan. 16

U.S. Central Command said that Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, the leader, had ties to an ISIS terrorist responsible for an ambush that killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter on Dec. 13, 2025. Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected with the ISIS gunman who killed and injured American and Syrian personnel last month in Palmyra, Syria.

“The death of a terrorist operative linked the death of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you.”

CENTCOM launched large-scale strikes in Syria in response to the Dec. 13 attack. The operation, dubbed Hawkeye Strike, resulted in U.S. and partner forces hitting more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets with over 200 precision munitions.

We will never forget, and never relent. https://t.co/0xi3L3swDf — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 17, 2026

U.S. and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 across Syria during the past year, removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security.

BREAKING: U.S. forces say they've killed an Al-Qaeda–affiliated leader in northwest Syria who was linked to the ISIS ambush that killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter. pic.twitter.com/8whFggKuGS — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 17, 2026

