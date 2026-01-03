Lawmakers Applaud Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

In October, President Donald Trump warned that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “doesn’t want to f**k around with the United States.”

Three months later, Maduro and his wife were arrested and charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and more after an overnight strike.

“[Maduro] doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States.”



— @POTUS (10/17/25)pic.twitter.com/rf2EHhjoYw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 3, 2026

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/nHDqtsqRFh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 3, 2026

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

🚨I have just spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



President Trump has changed the course of history in our hemisphere. Our country & the world are safer for it.



Today’s decisive action is this hemisphere’s equivalent to the Fall of the Berlin Wall.



It’s a big day in… — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) January 3, 2026

Thank you, @POTUS, @SecRubio, @SecWar, and the brave members of our military who led the operation that successfully CAPTURED narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro.



A new day is here for Venezuela and Latin America. The United States and our hemisphere are safer because of President… https://t.co/VL4bnsbGVZ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 3, 2026

For years, the globalist establishment preached appeasement while a NARCO-TERRORIST turned Venezuela into a criminal outpost. That era of weakness, is OVER. President Trump just delivered the ultimate justice: Maduro is in custody. A massive victory for the rule of law and… pic.twitter.com/07ulmHPKWA — Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) January 3, 2026

Nicolas Maduro wasn’t just an illegitimate dictator; he also ran a vast drug-trafficking operation. That’s why he was indicted in U.S. court nearly six years ago for drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. I just spoke to @SecRubio, who confirmed that Maduro is in U.S. custody and… — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 3, 2026





BREAKING - Citizens of Venezuela are now ripping down posters and statues of former Venezuelan “president” Nicolás Maduro following his capture by the United States government and indictment on narco-terrorism charges. pic.twitter.com/NiR1rcx35G — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 3, 2026

