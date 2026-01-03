Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro
If the Media Is Saying This About the YouTuber Who Exposed Somali Fraud...
Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City
President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
CBS Unveils a ‘New’ Evening News After Losing America’s Trust
How to Destroy a Country
Unabashedly Enthusiastic About America
Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal Is Free Market David Slaying Hollywood’s Outdated, Greedy Goliat...
Socialism in the City
Neither Shah Nor Supreme Leader: Can Iran's Theocracy Survive a Nation in Revolt?
Iran’s Fourth Uprising in Seven Years Shows a Resistance That Won’t Be Silenced
Winning the AI Race Requires Actually Competing
Federal Judge Orders Prison Sentences in Celebrity Romance Scam
Walz Unveils Paid Leave Program Amid Fallout From Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandals
Tipsheet

Lawmakers Applaud Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 03, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez

In October, President Donald Trump warned that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “doesn’t want to f**k around with the United States.” 

Three months later, Maduro and his wife were arrested and charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and more after an overnight strike.

Advertisement

Recommended

Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro Matt Vespa
If the Media Is Saying This About the YouTuber Who Exposed Somali Fraud in MN, Then He Nailed It Matt Vespa
Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City Matt Vespa
President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
'Then It Is War:' Elon Musk Responds to Somali TikToker's Death Threat Amy Curtis
How to Destroy a Country Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro Matt Vespa
Advertisement