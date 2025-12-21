Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
JD Vance Calls for GOP Unity, Touts Trump Agenda at AmericaFest 2025

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 21, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Vice President J.D. Vance urged Republicans to stop infighting and focus on building the party in a speech at Americafest 2025. 

Vance touted the Trump administration’s wins in its first year, including deporting about 2.5 million people, ending taxes on social security, and ending the border crisis. 

The vice president said that Republicans are building a team to face Democrats in the 2028 election. Vance welcomed people into the party. He said the Republicans should build each other up instead of tearing each other down. 

"We don't care if you're white or black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between," Vance said. "People of every faith come to our banner because they know that the America First movement will make their lives better, and they also know that the Democrats don't care about anything other than maybe transing their kids." 

Vance said that mass deportations will drop rent prices and open more jobs for Americans. 

"Real wages are finally growing. Inflation is half of what it was under Democrats," Vance said. "Gas prices are the lowest in years, and we have finally made that in the United States. We believe in hard work and merit. Unlike the Left, we don't treat anybody differently because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. 

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JD VANCE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Vance slammed California Democrats Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, two possible candidates for president. 

WATCH IN FULL: @VP @JDVance's powerful speech at @TPUSA AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/tt3Zg8sDdu

Vance slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose administration apparently let criminals steal about $9 billion from 14 social benefit programs. 

