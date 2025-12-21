JD Vance Calls for GOP Unity, Touts Trump Agenda at AmericaFest 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance urged Republicans to stop infighting and focus on building the party in a speech at Americafest 2025.

Vance touted the Trump administration’s wins in its first year, including deporting about 2.5 million people, ending taxes on social security, and ending the border crisis.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance EVISCERATES infighting, says Charlie wouldn't want it



"I didn't bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to de-platform, and I don't really CARE if some people out there, I'm sure we'll have the fake news media, denounce me after the speech."



"But let… pic.twitter.com/3Xu9K8JLZq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2025

The vice president said that Republicans are building a team to face Democrats in the 2028 election. Vance welcomed people into the party. He said the Republicans should build each other up instead of tearing each other down.

"We don't care if you're white or black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between," Vance said. "People of every faith come to our banner because they know that the America First movement will make their lives better, and they also know that the Democrats don't care about anything other than maybe transing their kids."

Vance said that mass deportations will drop rent prices and open more jobs for Americans.

"Real wages are finally growing. Inflation is half of what it was under Democrats," Vance said. "Gas prices are the lowest in years, and we have finally made that in the United States. We believe in hard work and merit. Unlike the Left, we don't treat anybody differently because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs.

Vance slammed California Democrats Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, two possible candidates for president.

WATCH IN FULL: @VP @JDVance's powerful speech at @TPUSA AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/tt3Zg8sDdu

— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 21, 2025

JD Vance perfectly sums up Democratic politicians:



"They are puppets. They are cogs in a machine that wants to make you poorer, less powerful, and less safe in the country your ancestors built."



"They get rich when you get poorer. They hire the illegals that they bring in to… pic.twitter.com/81VVECFz61 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2025

JD Vance perfectly sums up how Christianity produces great men:



"Tyler Robinson is everything the far left wants from our young men. He rejected the conservatism, spiritually, and values of a small town family. He moved into a small apartment, he became addicted to porn, he… pic.twitter.com/SKOXjMvyad — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance:



"America is a Christian nation."



"Christianity is America's creed-- the shared moral language from the Revolution to the Civil War and beyond."



Amen. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gOj80biEzY — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 21, 2025

Vance slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose administration apparently let criminals steal about $9 billion from 14 social benefit programs.

NEW: Vice President JD Vance rips Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for allowing Somalian immigrants to defraud Minnesota programs.



According to Stephen Miller, more money has been stolen than the entire GDP of Somalia.



“We believe in taking care of the poor, which is why we have… pic.twitter.com/YPUdYGMdDZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 21, 2025

