Tipsheet

CAIR Director Says Somali's Are the Real Victim's in $1 Billion Fraud Scandal

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 09, 2025 8:00 PM
St. Cloud Times/Jason Wachter via AP

Jaylani Hussein, the director of the Minnesota Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said last week that Somali's are the real victims amid a fraud scandal that saw over $1 billion in taxpayer money funneled away from welfare programs. The bulk of those convicted were of Somali descent. 

CAIR has faced heat in the last month, as both Texas and Florida have designated the group as a foreign terrorist organization.

"Of the 70 or so people charged in that case, most are members of the Somali community. Do you think that scandal is giving the White House ammunition for these attacks?" CNN anchor Boris Sanchez asked.

President Trump, in the wake of the fraud scandal, has criticized Somali immigrants, the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose district this occurred in, and others. Specifically, Trump called Somali's "garbage" and pointed out that they disproportionately take more from state and federal welfare programs than they contribute via taxes.

"I think this actually... First of all, fraud is wrong," Hussein began. "In fact this particular fraud impacts specifically low-income families, which many are Somali Americans. And in fact, they were victims in this particular moment. But what's interesting it that this fraud, and there are many frauds during the pandemic, this one is the only one that's getting some attention, impacted all of us taxpayers. But as far as the Somali American community, we reject it and condemn this fraud, we have in the past as well."

But most importantly, we know that this is conflating the truth here. You cannot single out an entire community for the acts of individuals; we know that, and the president is using this moment to try and target our community. In fact, you know, most of the local republicans in the state of Minnesota did not make that mistake, of claiming the entire community is responsible for the acts of individuals. In this moment, some of them are jumping in on that, and it's gonna be unfortunate because in the state of Minnesota we actually saw an increase of Trump supporters even within the Somali American community. He should be asked about that. That now we are seeing many of those individuals not supporting Republican candidates in the future. He is also targeting his own base that supported him in this past election.

The only Somali's that are in fact victims are those hardworking, taxpaying Somali's who are striving every day to be part of the American Dream. Unfortunately, in Minnesota, Somali's are below average in workforce participation, behind in education, below average in tax contributions, and heavily reliant on welfare. 

Those who deserve our sympathy are far and few in between.

