Tipsheet

Another Person Stabbed on Charlotte Light Rail; Illegal Alien Arrested

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 07, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Another person was reportedly stabbed on the Charlotte Light Rail by an illegal immigrant on Friday night.

The stabbing occurred four months after the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian immigrant who was killed in cold blood on her way home from work. Video of the attack went viral, showing a man stabbing her in the throat and walking away. 

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE HOMELESSNESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA

The man arrested was reportedly an illegal immigrant who had been deported. 

North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall called on the governor to protest the residents. 

