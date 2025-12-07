Another Person Stabbed on Charlotte Light Rail; Illegal Alien Arrested

Another person was reportedly stabbed on the Charlotte Light Rail by an illegal immigrant on Friday night.

The stabbing occurred four months after the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian immigrant who was killed in cold blood on her way home from work. Video of the attack went viral, showing a man stabbing her in the throat and walking away.

Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, an illegal alien from Honduras, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder after he stabbed a victim with a large knife on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal illegal is not released back… https://t.co/ahgaPSQHYj — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 6, 2025





I just spoke with Chief Patterson about the horrific stabbing on the light rail this evening. Please join me in praying for the full recovery of the victim.



I am pleased that Chief Patterson was already surging law enforcement throughout Charlotte with Operation Safe Season,… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) December 6, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: A person has just been stabbed in the chest on the Charlotte NC Light Rail and is now in critical condition.



This comes just 4 months after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed on the Charlotte Light Rail. pic.twitter.com/ZBs176Nk4M — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 6, 2025

Apparently, the death of Iryna Zarutska wasn't enough.



What is it going to take for @CLTMayor to remove violent criminals off the streets and protect her constituents?



The time to act is NOW. https://t.co/bSHDDw3L0B — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 6, 2025

Oh hey @JoshStein_ remember the other day when you were complaining about ICE deporting illegals from Charlotte? https://t.co/q99gjVE8eN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2025

🚨 TODAY: Governor Josh Stein flies to Charlotte, stands on a stage, swears in the city’s first female police chief, delivers a feel-good speech about “breaking barriers” and “history”…



…then hops back on his plane and flies home without saying ONE WORD about the violent crime… https://t.co/sxM5MjEzNc — Robert Burns (@RobertBurns82) December 6, 2025

The man arrested was reportedly an illegal immigrant who had been deported.

North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall called on the governor to protest the residents.

Breaking: Court records say CMPD arrested Oscar Solarzano in connection with yesterday’s stabbing on the light rail. He is being held on no bond



Solarzano, whose address is listed as the Roof Above homeless center, is charged with attempted first degree murder, AWDW serious… pic.twitter.com/B2A2rEOEVr — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 6, 2025

🚨The stabbing on the Charlotte light rail last night was committed by an illegal alien. @DHSgov is working to detain as many criminals as possible, but we need stronger cooperation from the “leaders” in our state. @NC_Governor, it's time to step up and do more to protect NC… https://t.co/9oWrnDJR3r — Speaker Destin Hall (@ncspeakerhall) December 6, 2025

Another brutal stabbing occurred today on Charlotte’s light rail. Please join me in praying for the victim and their family as they recover from this senseless act of violence.



This is the same transit line where Iryna Zarutska was murdered just four months ago.



No one should… — Don Brown (@donbrownfornc) December 6, 2025

Meet the illegal alien charged with stabbing someone on a Charlotte Light Rail last night.



Oscar Solarzano was previously deported and then illegally entered our country AGAIN.



These are the folks NC's pro-crime Democrats want to keep on the streets. pic.twitter.com/YXfMnaAkqa — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) December 6, 2025

