Two Men Charged After 1,585 Pounds of Meth Found Hidden in Blackberry Shipments in Georgia

Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, an illegal alien from Mexico who previously served time in federal prison, and Nelson Enrique Sorto face federal drug charges related to a recent seizure of a combined 1,585 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in blackberry shipments at locations in Southeast Atlanta and Gainesville, Georgia.

Court documents say that on November 20, 2025, law enforcement surveilled a cold storage warehouse in Fulton County, Georgia, and observed three refrigerated box trucks parked outside. Agents followed one of the trucks as it traveled in tandem with an SUV, driven by Sorto, to a residence in southeast Atlanta. Sorto then opened the rear door of the truck and examined the storage area and its contents. Shortly after midnight, Sorto departed in the SUV with two passengers.

CASE UPDATE from @FBIAtlanta: Two men are now facing federal charges related to last month's seizure of 719 Kilos (1,585 lbs) of methamphetamine that the #FBI and our Georgia law enforcement partners found concealed in blackberry shipments.



Georgia State Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop on the SUV and located two firearms and several containers of blackberries in the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the box truck parked outside the Atlanta residence, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, assisted by the FBI recovered approximately 924 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in pallets of blackberries.

“These repeat offenders, including an illegal alien, allegedly attempted to conceal and traffic an enormous quantity of deadly methamphetamine in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “We are thankful for the quick action of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who apprehended these individuals and stopped nearly 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine from hitting the streets.”

At the same time, another team of federal agents and sheriff’s deputies followed a second box truck from the cold storage facility to a gas station in Gainesville. Solorio-Alvarado arrived, picked up the box truck driver, and departed the gas station. After a K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, agents searched the abandoned box truck and recovered approximately 661 pounds of methamphetamine hidden amongst pallets of blackberries. Solorio-Alvarado was later arrested at his Gainesville residence as he attempted to flee from the back of the home. Inside the home, deputies found keys to the abandoned truck.

“The FBI will never waver in our commitment to disrupt traffickers and prevent their dangerous drugs from reaching our streets, no matter where they try to hide them," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “Thanks to the quick response and dedicated efforts of our law enforcement partners, these repeat offenders will be held responsible for their crimes.”

The investigation revealed that Solorio-Alvarado, an illegal alien from Mexico, has a prior federal conviction for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Solorio-Alvarado served 17 years of imprisonment for those offenses. Law enforcement also learned that Sorto is currently on probation for a 2024 conviction for possession of methamphetamine in Hall County, Georgia.

“This indictment serves as a clear message that drug trafficking has no place in our communities. It shows what can be accomplished when law enforcement works together with determination and purpose. We remain committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local partners to pursue and disrupt the plans of those who threaten our communities through drug trafficking,” said Chris Hosey, Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, 44, of Mexico, was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 2, 2025, on charges of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Nelson Enrique Sorto, 36, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged in a criminal complaint on December 1, 2025, with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“These arrests and the confiscation of this massive amount of methamphetamine represent a major disruption to the criminals who traffic this dangerous poison in our communities,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked tirelessly in this case to hold accountable those who threaten the well-being of people in our county and communities across Georgia. I’m incredibly proud of the teamwork displayed by our investigators and our state and federal partners.”

Members of the public are reminded that the indictment and criminal complaint only contain charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges, and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

The cases are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the Georgia State Patrol, and the Hall County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Keen and Dwayne Brown, Jr. are prosecuting the cases.

The cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

These prosecutions are also part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.

The Atlanta Wilhelm HSTF comprises agents and officers from ATF, CGIS, DEA, FBI, ICE-HSI, IRS-CI, DOL-OIG, DSS, USMS, USPIS, and USSS, as well as numerous state and local agencies, with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

