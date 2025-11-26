National Guardsmen Ambushed in DC Were 'Targeted'

Law enforcement officials said that two National Guardsmen were targeted in a shooting around 2:15 p.m. today in Washington, D.C..

The victims are in critical condition, and the suspect has been captured and will be tried federally, FBI Director Kash Patel said in an afternoon news conference. Patel said the soldiers who were shot are still in critical condition.

Advertisement

Jeff Carroll, the executive police chief of the Metro Police Department, said that National Guard members were on patrol on 17th Street and I Street when someone came around a corner and shot two National Guard Members.

Washington, DC's mayor, Muriel Bowser, confirms this was a TARGETED ATTACK



"This is a targeted shooting." pic.twitter.com/vtES2IzJKy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 26, 2025

Jeffrey Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department says that at approximately 2:15 a suspect "came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm and discharged it at the National Guard members."



Pray for the National Guard. pic.twitter.com/c8F5jErHl6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 26, 2025





Kash Patel promises justice will be brought to the perpetrator who attacked two National Guardsmen in Washington DC today.



"Make no mistake, they will be brought to justice." pic.twitter.com/N9f4awBm2t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: DC Police just CONFIRMED the assailant AMBUSHED National Guard troops in DC, coming around a corner and opening fire on uniformed troops



The suspect was then shot, and National Guard subdued the suspect until federal agents arrived



DEMOCRAT MUST STOP THEIR LIES, as… pic.twitter.com/LMgWvE6TCr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that 500 more troops will provide backup to Washington, D.C.

🚨 SEC. HEGSETH: “President Trump has asked me...to add 500 additional troops to D.C.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2025

Video captures the moments immediately after the National Guard shooting in DC, including the alleged suspect being apprehended. pic.twitter.com/Hsj5aCDUfd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!