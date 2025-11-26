What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?
Tipsheet

National Guardsmen Ambushed in DC Were 'Targeted'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 26, 2025 5:26 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Law enforcement officials said that two National Guardsmen were targeted in a shooting around 2:15 p.m. today in Washington, D.C.. 

The victims are in critical condition, and the suspect has been captured and will be tried federally, FBI Director Kash Patel said in an afternoon news conference. Patel said the soldiers who were shot are still in critical condition.

Jeff Carroll, the executive police chief of the Metro Police Department, said that National Guard members were on patrol on 17th Street and I Street when someone came around a corner and shot two National Guard Members. 


What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that 500 more troops will provide backup to Washington, D.C. 

