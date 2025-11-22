This Report About What the Bush Family Plans to Do After Trump Leaves...
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Who Killed 8-Year-Old in Idaho Crash Had Oregon-Issued License

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 22, 2025 2:49 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

An illegal immigrant named Elvin Ramos-Caballero was arrested after killing an eight-year-old in a traffic crash in Boise, Idaho, earlier this month. 

Ramos-Caballero was released into the country by former President Barack Obama's administration. 

Advertisement

Blue states, including California, New York, and Oregon, have issued driver's licenses and even commercial driver's licenses to illegal immigrants who have ended up killing someone else. Oftentimes, these drivers speak little to no English. 

Advertisement

CRIME HONDURAS ICE IDAHO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
Advertisement

At the time of the crash, Ramos-Caballero had an outstanding ICE warrant. 

The fatal crash shows why over 2 million illegal immigrants have either self-deported or been deported since President Trump took office. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

