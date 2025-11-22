Illegal Immigrant Who Killed 8-Year-Old in Idaho Crash Had Oregon-Issued License

An illegal immigrant named Elvin Ramos-Caballero was arrested after killing an eight-year-old in a traffic crash in Boise, Idaho, earlier this month.

Ramos-Caballero was released into the country by former President Barack Obama's administration.

Blue states, including California, New York, and Oregon, have issued driver's licenses and even commercial driver's licenses to illegal immigrants who have ended up killing someone else. Oftentimes, these drivers speak little to no English.

SAY HER NAME: Mora Gerety. She was kiIIed when an illegal with an outstanding warrant crashed into her in Boise, Idaho. She was just 8-years-old. The City of Boise identified the driver as Elvin Ramos-Caballero.

You probably won’t see this story in the legacy media… pic.twitter.com/9rLBxRZnn1 — Mike Netter (@nettermike) November 22, 2025

Horrific. A little girl was hit by a car while walking in Boise, Idaho. The driver has been identified as Elvin Ramos-Caballero. He had an oustanding ICE warrant out at the time of the crash. He’s now in ICE custody. pic.twitter.com/fpsOc9N3DA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2025

An eight-year-old American girl was killed in Boise, Idaho when she was struck by a truck on Nov. 11. The apprehended driver is a migrant named Elvin Ramos-Caballero. He had an outstanding federal warrant involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and has been taken into… pic.twitter.com/p2ntaiRSaG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 17, 2025

Mayor McLean’s Boise, Where Children are Killed by Illegal Immigrants Because of her Policies



X version:



Last week eight-year-old Mora Gerety was walking across a Boise street with her family when Elvin Ramos-Caballero, a Honduran illegal with a final removal order since 2016,… pic.twitter.com/bAXcNmF6fv — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) November 19, 2025

Elvin Elgardo Ramos-Caballero was driving a pickup truck legally via a driver’s license granted to him by the state of Oregon, attempting to make a right-hand turn at an intersection in Boise on Tuesday, Nov. 11. As he was attempting to make the turn, 8-year-old Mora Gerety was… https://t.co/sA1p1zWr50 — Tom Souther (@TomSouther1) November 22, 2025

At the time of the crash, Ramos-Caballero had an outstanding ICE warrant.

The fatal crash shows why over 2 million illegal immigrants have either self-deported or been deported since President Trump took office.

