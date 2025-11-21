U.S. Reaches $45M Settlement With Vohra Wound Physicians in Medicare Fraud Case

Dr. Ameet Vohra and his companies, including Vohra Wound Physicians Management LLC, have agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary surgical procedures.

Advertisement

Vohra is one of the nation’s largest providers of bedside specialty wound care for patients in nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.

In April 2025, the United States filed a lawsuit alleging that Vohra engaged in a nationwide scheme to bill Medicare for surgical excisional debridement procedures that were either not medically necessary or had not been performed.

In its complaint, the United States alleged that Vohra pressured, trained, and provided financial incentives for Vohra physicians to perform debridement procedures during as many patient visits as possible, regardless of the patients’ needs. Furthermore, it did not matter which kind of debridement a Vohra physician performed because Vohra allegedly programmed its electronic health record and billing software to ensure that Medicare was always billed for the higher-reimbursed surgical excisional procedure and to create false medical record documentation to support the scheme. Finally, the United States alleged that this widespread scheme was orchestrated by Dr. Vohra and implemented by his senior management team.

“Providers that manipulate electronic health records systems to drive inappropriate utilization or billing of Medicare services undermine the integrity of the Medicare program and waste taxpayer dollars,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department will hold accountable providers who prioritize their own enrichment over the medical needs of their patients.”

Under the settlement, Vohra will enter into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services. Under the CIA, Vohra must develop and maintain a compliance program, implement a risk assessment process and hire an independent review organization to review its claims and health information technology systems. The CIA requires monitoring of Vohra’s operations and obligates company executives and owners to certify compliance annually with the terms of the CIA.

“When corporations design systems to inflate profits at taxpayer expense, they are stealing from the American people,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “We will not tolerate fraud in our healthcare system and will hold those accountable who manipulate public programs for personal gain. Our Office will protect taxpayer dollars and defend the integrity of programs that serve America’s seniors.”

The resolution obtained in this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the Justice Department’s Civil Division, Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of Georgia, and the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

“When medical providers submit inflated claims, they contribute to rising healthcare costs for all consumers,” said U.S. Attorney Margaret E. Heap for the Southern District of Georgia. “My office will continue to combat fraudulent billing by unravelling these schemes.”

The investigation and resolution of this matter illustrate the government’s emphasis on combating healthcare fraud. One of the most powerful tools in this effort is the False Claims Act. Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services at 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).

The matter was handled by Fraud Section Attorneys Kirsten Mayer, David Finkelstein, Samuel Robins, Yifan Wang, and William Olson, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rosaline Chan and Matthew Feeley for the Southern District of Florida and Bradford Patrick for the Southern District of Georgia.

Advertisement

“Billing Medicare for medically unnecessary procedures and manipulating documentation to maximize profits not only defrauds taxpayers — it puts vulnerable patients at risk,” said Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Christian J. Schrank at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “This settlement sends a clear message: those who exploit federal healthcare programs for personal gain will face serious consequences. The Corporate Integrity Agreement ensures continued oversight and serves as a powerful deterrent against future misconduct.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!