Tipsheet

Trump, Mamdani Find Common Ground at White House

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 21, 2025 4:37 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani met at the White House today and found common ground. 

After the meeting, Trump told reporters that the meeting was productive and that both politicians want New York City to thrive. 

The president said that he would be comfortable living in New York City under Mamdani, a self-avowed communist who takes office in January. Mamdani has promised to make life more affordable in one of the nation's most populous cities. 

The men fielded questions from the media. At one point, Trump said that it was OK for Mamdani to call Trump a fascist. 

Related:

COMMUNISM CRIME DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Trump said that he and Mamdani agree that violent criminals must be kept off the streets of New York. 

The two appeared to defend each other upon questions from reporters. 

