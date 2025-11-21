Trump, Mamdani Find Common Ground at White House

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani met at the White House today and found common ground.
After the meeting, Trump told reporters that the meeting was productive and that both politicians want New York City to thrive.
.@POTUS meets with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office: "We've just had a great meeting—a really good, very productive meeting. We have one thing in common: we want this city of ours that we love to do very well." pic.twitter.com/nMVOcYU1RS— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 21, 2025
The president said that he would be comfortable living in New York City under Mamdani, a self-avowed communist who takes office in January. Mamdani has promised to make life more affordable in one of the nation's most populous cities.
🚨 Q: You're a billionaire...Would you be comfortable living in NYC under Zohran Mamdani?— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2025
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yeah. I would. I really would, ESPECIALLY after the meeting. We agree on a lot more than I would've thought. I want him to do a good job - and we'll help him do a good… pic.twitter.com/llUeQ8A4Gv
President Trump Meets with Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-Elect, New York City https://t.co/Y0I0lGYvJp— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2025
The men fielded questions from the media. At one point, Trump said that it was OK for Mamdani to call Trump a fascist.
“Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2025
MAMDANI: "I've spoken about—“
Trump: "That's okay. You can just say yes."
MAMDANI: "Okay. Alright."
Trump: "It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind.”
pic.twitter.com/8YPHlvhVl3
Recommended
Trump said that he and Mamdani agree that violent criminals must be kept off the streets of New York.
Trump on working with Mamdani to deport violent illegal aliens:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2025
“I think HE wants to get them out maybe more than I do!" pic.twitter.com/DPzfSF3bHE
.@POTUS says he and Mayor-elect Mamdani discussed illegal immigration "at great length": "He wants to have a safe New York. Ultimately, a safe New York is going to be a great New York... if you don't have safe streets, it's not going to be a success." pic.twitter.com/yjd1KhLOUA— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 21, 2025
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump was asked if he views Zohran Mamdani as the "TRUE LEADER of the Democratic Party"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2025
TRUMP: "😂He's focused on NYC...but I'll let YOU answer that! You consider yourself the leader of the Democrats? *pat*"
MAMDANI: "I keep my horizons on New York City. I… pic.twitter.com/tu07bvI33Y
The two appeared to defend each other upon questions from reporters.
🚨 LMAO! President Trump RESCUES Zohran Mamdani from being GRILLED for his Green New Scam beliefs 😭— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2025
Q: Why did you fly here? Aren't trains GREENER?
MAMDANI: I will use every form of transit. I want them all affordable...
Q: There is a bus...
TRUMP: I'll stick up for you. The… pic.twitter.com/AJBkt0sYWF
Trump on Mamdani: “He's got views that are a little out there, but who knows. We're going to see what works.” pic.twitter.com/l0ECPad6uc— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 21, 2025
🚨Four top Democrats just voted with Republicans for a resolution to condemn socialism:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2025
- Hakeem Jeffries
- Katherine Clark
- Pete Aguilar
- Ted Lieu
NYC Mayor-Elect is in DC today to meet with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jGNsRmgwt5
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member