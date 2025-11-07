Federal Judge Blocks Trump From Sending Troops to Portland

A federal judge has permanently blocked President Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to Portland.
U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the 106-page ruling on Friday for the lawsuit filed after Trump sent troops to secure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.
The state of Oregon, the city of Portland, and the state of California sued Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Defense Secretary Kristi Noem.
🚨 Oregon National Guard to Portland Update:— Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 8, 2025
US District Court Judge Karin Immergut has issued a final decision, permanently blocking President Trump from deploying the National Guard to Portland.
Last week, she extended the emergency stay until today's ruling.
The next… https://t.co/7xFP3yeHf7 pic.twitter.com/ERvF8ygqEU
New: US judge rules Trump illegally ordered National Guard to Portland, Oregon https://t.co/Ko8QX1N7lf Ruling - https://t.co/r06UQlOgtu— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) November 8, 2025
The ruling said that there wasn't enough violence at the protests to require the National Guard, and local police broke up the fights.
Recommended
gov.uscourts.ord.189270.146.0_1 by scott.mcclallen
The judge wrote that Trump didn't have the authority to federalize the National Guard because there was no danger of a rebellion.
JUST IN — Federal judge Karin Immergut issues a permanent injunction tonight blocking the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to Oregon.— Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) November 8, 2025
The Trump appointee says there is no rebellion or inability to execute federal laws in Oregon to justify the deployment. pic.twitter.com/AEEpEkDtAO
Trump has also sent troops to reduce violent crime in Washington D.C. and Chicago.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-OR, welcomed the ruling on social media.
A victory for Oregonians, for reality, and the law. Trump and the White House quislings who carry out his authoritarian fantasies should now respect that troops are neither needed nor wanted in our state. Time for the administration to follow the Constitution it swore to uphold. https://t.co/pJ0IhGHTAA— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 8, 2025
🚨 BREAKING — A federal judge in Oregon has kept the injunction blocking National Guard deployment in Portland.— oceanplot (@oceanplot) November 8, 2025
The order extends the ban on federalized Guard troops entering the city while the Ninth Circuit’s en banc review moves forward. pic.twitter.com/dMGQZXkuTO
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member