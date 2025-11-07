Federal Judge Blocks Trump From Sending Troops to Portland

A federal judge has permanently blocked President Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to Portland.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the 106-page ruling on Friday for the lawsuit filed after Trump sent troops to secure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.

The state of Oregon, the city of Portland, and the state of California sued Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Defense Secretary Kristi Noem.

The ruling said that there wasn't enough violence at the protests to require the National Guard, and local police broke up the fights.

"W hile violent protests did occur in June , the y quickly ab a te d du e to the e fforts of civil la w e nforce m e nt office rs," the ruling said. "And s ince tha t brie f spa n of a few da ys in June , the prote sts ou tside the Portla nd ICE fa cility ha ve be e n predominately peaceful, with only isolated and sporadic instances of relatively low-level viole nce , large ly betwe en prote ste rs and counte r-prote ste rs."





The judge wrote that Trump didn't have the authority to federalize the National Guard because there was no danger of a rebellion.





"Whe n conside ring the se con ditions that p ersisted for months before the President’s federalization of the National Guard, this Court conclude s that e ven giving grea t deference to the President’s determination , the President did not have a lawful basis to federalize the National Guard under 10 U.S.C. § 12406."

Trump has also sent troops to reduce violent crime in Washington D.C. and Chicago.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-OR, welcomed the ruling on social media.

