Abigail Spanberger Vows to Never Work With Trump on Job Creation, Because She's Insane

She’s so bad, and could very likely be Virginia’s next governor, to the horror of any decent American. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who spent most of this gubernatorial cycle ducking the press for obvious reasons, has a bold new strategy regarding job creation: not working with the president of the United States, because orange man…bad.

When PBS NewsHour asked whether a Spanberger administration in Richmond would work with Trump to create job opportunities, the Virginia liberal said no. There’s some word salad, though she was clear that she felt working with the president of the United States to improve the economic conditions in Virginia would be akin to working with the arsonist who burns down the house:

Reporter: Would you work with President Trump on areas like job creation?



Spanberger: No

Trump Derangement Syndrome in action: https://t.co/iaRZjcBceC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 31, 2025

What’s on fire? The stock market is cruising, Trump secured key trade deals in Asia, inflation is stabilizing, and interest rates were cut. These aren’t serious people. I mean, Abby thinks that grown men can sit in the shower of the women’s locker room and stare at girls all day. That’s not an exaggeration, and her response to whether she supports allowing men in women’s locker rooms and restrooms was a trainwreck.





Abigail Spanberger is FINALLY asked a question—It did not go well.



Nick Minock asked Spanberger face to face whether she supported men in Women's locker rooms.



The following was her answer:



"The circumstances this legal case plays out is really one of we've had…

Democrats sure are addicted to inflicting pain on working families because they’re all Trump-deranged.

