Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Vows to Never Work With Trump on Job Creation, Because She's Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 31, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

She’s so bad, and could very likely be Virginia’s next governor, to the horror of any decent American. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who spent most of this gubernatorial cycle ducking the press for obvious reasons, has a bold new strategy regarding job creation: not working with the president of the United States, because orange man…bad. 

When PBS NewsHour asked whether a Spanberger administration in Richmond would work with Trump to create job opportunities, the Virginia liberal said no. There’s some word salad, though she was clear that she felt working with the president of the United States to improve the economic conditions in Virginia would be akin to working with the arsonist who burns down the house: 

What’s on fire? The stock market is cruising, Trump secured key trade deals in Asia, inflation is stabilizing, and interest rates were cut. These aren’t serious people. I mean, Abby thinks that grown men can sit in the shower of the women’s locker room and stare at girls all day. That’s not an exaggeration, and her response to whether she supports allowing men in women’s locker rooms and restrooms was a trainwreck

Democrats sure are addicted to inflicting pain on working families because they’re all Trump-deranged. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

