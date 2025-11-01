Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters


Tipsheet

Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 01, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Less than two months after a deranged man publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk for his beliefs in Utah, the Left is bullying his widow, Erika Kirk. 

Leftist darling Kyle Kulinski accused Kirk of profiting off Charlie's homicide. Kirk founded Turning Point USA from a garage and grew the company to high schools and colleges nationwide. 

Kirk kicked off his American Comeback tour on Sept. 10, in which he invited those who disagreed with him to challenge him with words. Even the show South Park immortalized Kirk's unmatched debate energy and kindness at college campuses. 

But a man killed him instead of debating him. He texted his transgender partner: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

The shooter might face the death penalty. 

Townhall's Guy Benson slammed the Left for how Kulinski treated the mother and the recent widow. 

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE

Immediately after Charlie's assassination, Leftists who worked as teachers, doctors, pilots, and more publicly cheered on social media. Many were fired, Townhall reported

In a recent interview, Erika Kirk said that the alleged killer's trial should be televised - just as her husband's murder was. 

Eleven days after Kirk was murdered, Erika forgave the killer during a packed funeral at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Still, the Left sees her as a threat because she's taking over Turning Point USA.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," Erika said. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning."

"Why not be transparent? There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

