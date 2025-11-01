Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination

Less than two months after a deranged man publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk for his beliefs in Utah, the Left is bullying his widow, Erika Kirk.

Leftist darling Kyle Kulinski accused Kirk of profiting off Charlie's homicide. Kirk founded Turning Point USA from a garage and grew the company to high schools and colleges nationwide.

Advertisement

What stage of grief is this? pic.twitter.com/Bkr4VtGu9f — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) November 1, 2025

Kirk kicked off his American Comeback tour on Sept. 10, in which he invited those who disagreed with him to challenge him with words. Even the show South Park immortalized Kirk's unmatched debate energy and kindness at college campuses.

But a man killed him instead of debating him. He texted his transgender partner: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

The shooter might face the death penalty.

Townhall's Guy Benson slammed the Left for how Kulinski treated the mother and the recent widow.

Her husband was shot dead for his beliefs and this is how they’re treating her. https://t.co/gvhBj5eeH6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2025

They hate you, want you dead, and will mock your wife if one of their crazies assassinates you https://t.co/3RUyc1PC47 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 1, 2025

Whatever happened to empathy and humanity? Erika Kirk is met with mockery for simply grieving. We’ve become so numb that cruelty feels normal and kindness feels rare. We’ve turned pain into entertainment and It shouldn’t be. pic.twitter.com/TpgbyUyv2r — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 1, 2025

Krystal Ball's husband...



It's astonishing to me how these left-wing bigots consistently show themselves to be awful human beings in almost every way imaginable.



Apparently, Erika Kirk isn't allowed to wear leather pants after one of Kyle's ideological compatriots murdered her… pic.twitter.com/vdHeNNcoHw — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 1, 2025

Immediately after Charlie's assassination, Leftists who worked as teachers, doctors, pilots, and more publicly cheered on social media. Many were fired, Townhall reported.

In a recent interview, Erika Kirk said that the alleged killer's trial should be televised - just as her husband's murder was.

Eleven days after Kirk was murdered, Erika forgave the killer during a packed funeral at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Still, the Left sees her as a threat because she's taking over Turning Point USA.

BREAKING: ERIKA KIRK COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF CAMERAS IN THE COURTROOM FOR THE TYLER ROBINSON CASE



pic.twitter.com/pHw2trurHj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2025

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," Erika said. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning."

Advertisement

"Why not be transparent? There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

They killed Charlie Kirk.



Then they lied about who killed Charlie Kirk.



Then they lied about Charlie Kirk.



Then they celebrated killing Charlie Kirk.



Then they mocked the killing of Charlie Kirk.



Then they smeared Erika Kirk.



Pure evil. — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.