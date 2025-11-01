Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack...
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch
Is This CBS News Host on Her Way Out?
Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and...
These Republican Senators are Pushing Back on Trump's Filibuster Demand
VIP
On Halloween We Learn the Scope of Jack Smith's Witch Hunt As the...
VIP
Milwaukee's Looming Trainwreck
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Has Her Own 'Let's Go Brandon' Moment
Maryland Justice Accused of Bias After Political Halloween Display Surfaces During Major C...
Rare Earth Minerals – From China … or the USA?
FBI Busts 14 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers for Alleged Drug Trafficking
Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Was AWS Outage Taken Seriously Enough?
New Jersey Continues to Shred the Second Amendment
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Asks Court to Block Trump From Sending Troops to LA

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 01, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and  Attorney General Rob Bonta asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to block President Trump from federalizing and deploying troops of the California National Guard in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

On September 9, citing concerns regarding its jurisdiction, the District Court stayed proceedings related to California’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the Trump Administration’s August order federalizing California National Guard troops through Election Day. 

On October 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the District Court has jurisdiction. 

The court document seeks a preliminary injunction blocking any deployment of California National Guard troops in the Los Angeles area and returning these troops to the Governor's command. 

“The Trump Administration believes it can keep California’s National Guard federalized and deployed wherever, forever, and for any purpose — no further justification necessary,” said Attorney General Bonta. “That is just not true, and we’re asking the court to issue a ruling that says as much without delay. The Ninth Circuit’s recent order made clear that this remains a live issue, and we are confident that when we make our case, we will prevail.” 

 2025-10-31 [207] Mtn to Lift Stay and Supp PI  by  scott.mcclallen 


In the past month, the Trump Administration has federalized and deployed National Guard troops to two additional states — Oregon and Illinois.

Recommended

Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM LAWSUIT MILITARY

The motion argues that 10 U.S.C. § 12406 does not authorize the federalization and military occupation of American cities.

“President Trump turned the National Guard against the communities they swore to serve. This is unlawful and immoral,” said Governor Newsom.“Under state direction, California National Guard members have always been deployed in support of our communities – acting as surge medical staff in crises, helping with wildfire management, supporting fentanyl interdiction, and now, as the President withholds food stamps from hungry families, the Guard is distributing food to those in need. The National Guard deserves better than being treated like Trump’s toy soldiers – and when they’re returned to California command, we’ll get them back to doing the real work they signed up to do.”

In June, Bonta Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful orders to federalize the California National Guard and utilize National Guard troops for civilian law enforcement in Los Angeles in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. 

That same week, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted California emergency relief, blocking the federalization order and returning command of the California National Guard to Governor Newsom; that order is currently stayed by the Ninth Circuit pending appeal.

Advertisement

The Court subsequently granted a permanent injunction enjoining the Trump Administration from engaging in the same or similar activity in the future. The Court’s order is temporarily paused while the Ninth Circuit considers the federal government’s motion for a stay.

Earlier this month, Bonta joined Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield in asking for, and subsequently securing, an order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon blocking the Trump Administration’s deployment of federalized California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP Scott McClallen
Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Has Her Own 'Let's Go Brandon' Moment Amy Curtis
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch Matt Vespa
Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson’s Conspiracy Theory-Riddled 9/11 Documentary Tim Sumner

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP Scott McClallen
Advertisement