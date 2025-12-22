The Trump Admin Just Gave Illegal Aliens Even More Reason to Self-Deport

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, announced that "the U.S. taxpayer is generously tripling the incentive for illegal aliens to leave voluntarily," from $1,000 to $3,000.

Well, its home for the holidays season so, you know, not only are we returning those kiddos back to their famalaes that Biden lost, we also are saying that if you voluntarily want to go home now to your country, if youre in this United States of America illegally, we will give you $3,000 through the holidays to send you home. We will buy you a ticket, give you $3,000 to go home, and that includes people that have not been detained, maybe have interacted with us, are detained, and don't have criminal charges against them. Raise your hand, we'll help you get home, we'll facilitate it, and you might get the chance to come back to this country the right way someday. If you wait until we interdict you and detain you, and arrest you, and have to deport you ourselves, you'll never get the chance to come back. So go on the CBP home app, and get the information, and we'll make sure you get home in time for Christmas.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, about 1.9 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily self‑deported, whereas only a little over 600,000 have been forcefully deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In total, since President Trump took office, more than 2.5 million illegals have been deported from the United States, as the administration has set the goal of deporting around 1 million illegals a year.

