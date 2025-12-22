What a Custodian Just Revealed Adds More Intrigue About the Brown University Shooting

The Brown University shooter is dead. Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national and Brown alumnus, was found dead at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on December 18, five days after he opened fire inside the school’s engineering building, which killed two people and wounded nine others. On December 15, he shot and killed MIT professor and former classmate Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts. He later drove to that storage facility and killed himself the next day, based on police and autopsy reports.

How did Valente get inside the building? It was apparently unlocked, though school and local police officials were unable to answer that question for days. It was supposed to be secure. Brown University President Christina Paxson, the empress of incompetence, said the building was unlocked because it was during finals. That’s not exactly true, as student Alex Shieh noted—the building is often open.

Adding more intrigue, a university custodian said he saw Valente weeks before he committed the shooting, casing the Barus and Holley Building. It was so unnerving that he informed campus security about it (via Boston Globe):

A Brown University custodian says he saw the alleged mass shooter, who opened fire in a classroom on Dec. 13, nearly a dozen times several weeks before the attack and shared suspicions about the man with an on-campus security guard. Derek Lisi, who has worked at Brown for 15 years, said he had taken note of a man pacing the hallways, peering into classrooms, and ducking into a bathroom to avoid being seen. He later recognized him in the photos shared by police of the man they say killed two people and injured nine others on Saturday, Dec. 13. “He’d been casing that place for weeks,” Lisi said in an interview Sunday. Lisi, who has not been identified publicly until now, said he had seen a man matching the description of the suspect and wearing the same clothes in and around Brown’s Barus and Holley engineering and physics building on about 10 occasions beginning in early November. “I knew there was something off with him,” Lisi said. […] Lisi said that, in mid-November, he told a security guard, who he believed worked for a private firm hired by the university, that he had seen a man “circling the hallways.” He said he wasn’t sure what the security guard did with the information. Lisi said he continued seeing the man, who he said was peering into classrooms and hanging around outside Room 166 in particular. “I thought it was someone trying to steal something,” Lisi said.

Lisi wasn’t the only one who noticed Valente's creepiness. The Globe added that a faculty member reported seeing the rental car Valente used for these shootings driving slowly around the engineering building days before the crime.

Lisi’s concerns were never investigated, and neither the private security firm contracted by Brown nor the school responded to the publication for comment. Brown has retained the services of former United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha ahead of potential lawsuits that are bound to be filed.

