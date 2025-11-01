FBI Busts 14 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers for Alleged Drug Trafficking

Fourteen local law enforcement officials in the Mississippi Delta have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced.

The arrested officials stand accused of taking bribes to safeguard the conspiracy, while six additional subjects allegedly undermined “the integrity of the badge” by impersonating police, said FBI Jackson Special Agent in Charge Robert Eikhoff.

Court documents say that Brandon Addison, Javery Howard, Milton Gaston, Truron Grayson, Bruce Williams, Sean Williams, Dexture Franklin, Wendell Johnson, Marcus Nolan, Aasahn Roach, Jeremy Sallis, Torio Chaz Wiseman, Pierre Lakes, Derrik Wallace, Marquivious Bankhead, Chaka Gaines, Martavis Moore, Jamario Sanford, Marvin Flowers, and Dequarian Smith are all charged with drug distribution. These individuals were arrested in numerous counties within the Northern District of Mississippi and Shelby County, TN.

In addition, 19 individuals are charged with violating federal firearm laws that prohibit carrying a firearm while drug trafficking. As stated in the indictments, 14 of these individuals were local law enforcement officials in the Mississippi delta.

If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner of the Northern District of Mississippi; Deputy Director Andrew Bailey of the FBI and Special Agent in Charge Robert Eikhoff of the FBI Jackson Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service provided invaluable assistance in today’s arrests. The FBI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Mims is prosecuting the case.

FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey announced the arrests and charges alongside Eikhoff and Clay Joyner, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, at a press conference in Oxford, Mississippi. The case, Bailey suggested, should serve as a cautionary tale for public servants.

“Let this be a lesson for those sworn to serve the public that if you’re a good law enforcement officer, the FBI will always stand with you,” FBI Co-Deputy Director Bailey said. “But for those corrupt individuals who abuse their office, we will come for you and hold you accountable."

Learn more about… — FBI (@FBI) October 31, 2025

The FBI, partnering with task force officers and the U.S. Marshals Service, made the arrests in the early hours of October 30 in an operation that spanned two states.

NEWS ALERT: An investigation by @FBIJackson led to Thursday's arrest of 21 individuals from Mississippi and Tennessee on criminal charges related to their alleged participation in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Of them, 16 were local law enforcement officials in the Mississippi…

SWAT teams from the FBI’s Birmingham, Dallas, Jackson, Little Rock, Louisville, Mobile, Nashville, New Orleans, and Oklahoma City field offices supported the October 30 operation, noted FBI Jackson Assistant Special Agents in Charge Crystal Bender Sims and Maher Dimachkie.

The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Crisis Management Unit personnel—as well as Bureau intelligence personnel and professional staff members—also provided key support to the effort.

“This was a multi-year investigation that covered multiple jurisdictions,” Bender Sims noted.

All 20 subjects have been charged with drug trafficking, and most were also indicted on related firearms charges, according to a Justice Department press release.

“The FBI is committed to ensuring integrity and rigorous adherence to the law by all law enforcement officers,” SAC Eikhoff said. “We will continue to partner with the United States Attorney’s Office to weed out public corruption of any kind.”

