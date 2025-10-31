VIP
They Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Death — Then Lost Their Jobs. Now They’re Suing
The Fundamental Right to Self Defense
Insurrection: Far-Left Radical Group Plans to Occupy D.C. on November5
'The Ultimate Hypocrite:' Don Lemon Gets Squeezed for Megyn Kelly Trans Attack
Ms. Rachel Once Again Preaches Politics to Toddlers
Judges Order Trump Admin to Fund SNAP — There's Just One Problem
Human Rights Defenders Go Offensive on Human Gun Rights
Jasmine Crocket Fact Checked on CNN
President Trump Repeats Viral Move During White House Trick-or Treating
Speaker Johnson Warns GOP Against 'Nuclear Option' As Trump Urges Swift Action to...
The Evil of Anti-Semitism
U.S. Secret Service Seized 17 Skimmers, Stopped $17M of EBT Fraud in Texas
Woman Charged in Fatal St. Lawrence River Smuggling Plot Appears in U.S. Court
Bill Aims to Fast-Track Sale of Unused Federal Buildings
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Citizenship Rule

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 31, 2025 7:14 PM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

A federal judge has struck down part of an executive order from President Donald Trump that required proof of citizenship to register to vote. 

The League of United Latin American Citizens, the Democratic National Committee, and the League of Women Voters sued President Donald Trump. 

The 81-page order says that the president can’t regulate elections; only states and Congress can, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in an Oct. 31 order. 

"Because our Constitution assigns responsibility for election regulation to the States and to Congress, this Court holds that the President lacks the power to direct such changes."

“For all the reasons explained above, the President has no constitutional power over election regulation that would support this unilateral exercise of authority. The Constitution vests that power in the States and Congress alone.” 


Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, welcomed the court ruling. 

The judge previously granted a preliminary injunction in April. 

