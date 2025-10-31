Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Citizenship Rule

A federal judge has struck down part of an executive order from President Donald Trump that required proof of citizenship to register to vote.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, the Democratic National Committee, and the League of Women Voters sued President Donald Trump.

The 81-page order says that the president can’t regulate elections; only states and Congress can, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in an Oct. 31 order.

"Because our Constitution assigns responsibility for election regulation to the States and to Congress, this Court holds that the President lacks the power to direct such changes."

“For all the reasons explained above, the President has no constitutional power over election regulation that would support this unilateral exercise of authority. The Constitution vests that power in the States and Congress alone.”





Judge permanently blocks Trump order requiring voters to prove citizenship — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 31, 2025

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, welcomed the court ruling.

BIG COURT WIN: I’m announcing that we just won a big court case as a lead plaintiff to stop the Trump administration from disenfranchising Americans, and especially women and service members, through his voter suppression EO. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 31, 2025

The judge previously granted a preliminary injunction in April.

🚨Just in: A federal judge in D.C. has permanently blocked part of Republican President Trump's executive order on federal elections. The judge ruled the President cannot require voters to show passports or similar documents as proof of citizenship before voting. pic.twitter.com/nFFimDgvV6 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 31, 2025

