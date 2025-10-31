Woman Charged in Fatal St. Lawrence River Smuggling Plot Appears in U.S. Court

Square was arrested in Canada in August 2024 at the request of the U.S. government.

Her extradition followed extensive coordination and cooperation between U.S. and Canadian law enforcement authorities. Co-conspirator Timothy Oakes, 34, from the AMIR, was arrested on June 15, 2025, and remains detained pending trial for his role in the deadly conspiracy. U.S.-based co-conspirators Dakota Montour, 31, and Kawisiiostha Celecia Sharrow, 43, both of Akwesasne, New York, and Janet Terrance, 45, of Hogansburg, New York, entered guilty pleas on Jan. 23, 2025, Oct. 8, 2024, and March 6, 2025, respectively.

Court documents say that Square allegedly was the U.S.-based leader of an alien smuggling organization that regularly smuggled aliens across the U.S.-Canada border via the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation.

During the week of March 27, 2023, a prolific Canadian smuggler contacted Square to smuggle a Romanian family of four across the St. Lawrence River into the United States. In furtherance of the conspiracy, Square is alleged to have recruited multiple co-conspirators to assist with the smuggling of the family, though one refused to assist due to the high winds on the St. Lawrence River that night.

Undeterred by the dangerous weather conditions, as alleged, Square enlisted one of her regular drivers, Dakota Montour, to transport the family via automobile to Timothy Oakes’ residence on Cornwall Island, a notorious staging area for cross-border smuggling operations.

The family of four arrived at the Oakes’ residence on March 29, 2023, at approximately 3:35 AM, and stayed there until evening. On March 29, 2023, at approximately 9:29 PM, Timothy Oakes’ vehicle with a light blue boat in tow is recorded traveling eastbound away from the Oakes’ residence towards a public boat launch.

On March 29, 2023, between 10:09 PM and 10:50 PM, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service received multiple calls from citizens on Cornwall Island reporting hearing cries for help on the St. Lawrence River. The callers also reported the terrible weather conditions. At the same time, Square instructed Montour to search the banks of the St. Lawrence River for the missing family. On March 30, 2023, at approximately 3:36 AM, Square instructed Montour to delete all its messages.

Between March 30 and 31, 2023, AMPS conducted a riverine search and recovered the bodies of the Romanian family of four, including two small children. AMPS also recovered Oakes’ light blue boat. The body of the boat captain, Case Oakes, was found eight months later.

HSI Massena engaged in an extensive years-long investigation of the case, with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), HSI’s Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, D.C., CBP’s National Targeting Center International Interdiction Task Force, New York State Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department, Ontario Provincial Police, Sûreté du Québec, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Cornwall Police Service. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant support with foreign legal assistance requests.

The investigation is a result of the coordinated efforts of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA). JTFA, a partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been elevated and expanded by the Attorney General with a mandate to target cartels and other transnational criminal organizations and eliminate human smuggling and trafficking networks operating within the Americas that impact public safety and the security of our borders. JTFA currently comprises detailees from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices along the border, including the Northern District of New York. Dedicated support is provided by numerous components of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, led by the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) and supported by the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, the Office of Enforcement Operations and the Office of International Affairs (OIA), among others. JTFA also relies on substantial law enforcement investment from DHS, FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and other partners. To date, JTFA’s work has resulted in more than 420 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of alien smuggling; more than 370 U.S. convictions; more than 315 significant jail sentences imposed; and forfeitures of substantial assets.

Trial Attorney Jenna E. Reed of the Criminal Division’s HRSP and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt for the Northern District of New York are prosecuting the case. OIA Trial Attorney Trish Maskew provided significant assistance with the extradition.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III, and Erin Keegan, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), made the announcement.

More than 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported to chosen to self-deport within the first 250 days of Trump's latest presidency, according to the Department of Homeland Security.