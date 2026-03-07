A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie

This Democrat was caught spreading a complete lie, and it wasn’t difficult to expose. This political con job is occurring in Colorado, where Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running in the Democratic primary for the 2026 attorney general race. There’s no need for her to do this, as she’s considered the frontrunner. If you don’t remember, Griswold tried to prevent Donald Trump from running in 2024 over the January 6 incident.

That case went before the Supreme Court, which slapped down this little stunt in a unanimous decision, holding that only Congress, not the states, can determine who is ineligible for federal office. Yet Griswold makes it seem as if she were delivering oral arguments. She did not. And she appears to have little to no courtroom experience, unlike her primary opponents (via 9News):

Jena Griswold (D), Colorado's current corrupt Secretary of State and candidate for CO Attorney General LIED about arguing for the Supreme Court.



She has NEVER argued before the Supreme Court.



Crazy pic.twitter.com/vsiK7KBARz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to replace term-limited Attorney General Phil Weiser, is falsely claiming that she has argued a case before the United States Supreme Court. Griswold has not argued a case before the United States Supreme Court. Griswold was a party to Trump v Anderson, in which anti-Trump Republicans and unaffiliated voters in Colorado sued Griswold as Secretary of State to force her to remove Trump’s name from the ballot for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. 9NEWS legal analyst Scott Robinson, a criminal defense attorney with decades of experience including arguing a case before the Supreme Court, called Griswold’s claim “inaccurate and, quite frankly, a misrepresentation.” Being named in a case before the high court, Robinson said, is “a far cry from actually getting to argue in front of the court itself.” […] A December 2025 fundraising email to supporters listed among Griswold’s accomplishments that “she followed the Constitution and argued at the United States Supreme Court that Donald Trump should NOT be eligible for President.” During a virtual appearance on March 2 with the group Longmont Area Democrats, Griswold appeared to be reading from the same script. […] The case Griswold is referencing was actually argued by Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson. Briefs in the case were filed by the office of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Griswold’s campaign said she argued a case in DC in the early 2010s but didn’t provide specifics.

