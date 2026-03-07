John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act

Senator John Cornyn has announced that he would support implementing the talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act in the Senate. The voter ID bill has taken center stage in the Texas Senate primary, as Cornyn’s run-off opponent Attorney General Ken Paxton stated that he would drop out of the race if the Senate would force the election integrity effort through.

Contrary to fake news in the twitterverse: I have supported the Save America Act from day one. I will happily support the “talking filibuster” if that’s what it takes to pass this into law. @realDonaldTrump — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 7, 2026

The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I'm committed to helping President Trump get it done.



I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.



John Cornyn… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 5, 2026

Wow!!!! Total commitment to one of the most important pieces of legislation to save Our Republic. Pass the Save America Act now!!!! https://t.co/D7xwbZ0z6w — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 6, 2026

Cornyn reiterated his support for the SAVE Act soon after Paxton announced his willingness to strike a deal with Senate leaders over the vitally important legislation. Paxton took the opportunity to claim that Cornyn lacked true commitment to the issue unless he pushed for an end to the silent filibuster.

John Cornyn is a coward.



Not only does he refuse to support abolishing the filibuster in this post, but he refuses to call out his best friend Mitch McConnell for opposing the Save America Act.



Only one of us is serious about supporting President Trump, and it isn’t him. https://t.co/hXv2qoA4cZ — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 6, 2026

If you were serious about supporting the President, you would support abolishing the filibuster and call out your best friend McConnell for opposing the bill.



But you aren't serious—you're weak. That's why you're once again refusing to call for abolishing the filibuster. https://t.co/SMaND7Pt6F — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 6, 2026

Paxton then took a victory lap after Cornyn announced that he would support utilizing the talking filibuster to pass this key piece of the Trump agenda, stating that he “made Cornyn more conservative in the last 3 days than he's been in the last 24 years.” A pro-Paxton PAC has claimed that Cornyn's sudden support for up-ending the silent filibuster is opportunism.

I made Cornyn more conservative in the last 3 days than he's been in the last 24 years.



Yet, flip-flop Cornyn's still too cowardly to support abolishing the filibuster to get it done and to call out his best friend McConnell for opposing the bill.



The President deserves better. https://t.co/NTkZBr4S63 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 7, 2026

Here's how John Cornyn is trying to fool you:



Just last week, he said the "talking filibuster" wasn't "feasible" and the "process could go on for literally weeks, if not months, and still not be successful."



Instead of ending the filibuster, he wants a process he knows could… https://t.co/cOJQrlXORI pic.twitter.com/gU76sMj3EC — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) March 7, 2026

Republican leadership has already spent tens of millions to stave off a loss for Cornyn, who view Cornyn as the party's best candidate to defeat Democrat nominee James Talarico in November. That number sure to grow quickly as the two enter the most watched GOP run-off this cycle. Many grassroots Texans and influencers have encouraged Paxton, saying that he is the candidate to mobilize the Trump base. A deal made to end the bloody primary could offer the potential to save funds for priority races in other states. Cornyn finished ahead of Paxton in the first round of voting by about 20,000 votes.

The primary showdown between the two titans of Texas politics will take place on May 26.

