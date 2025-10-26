Felon Charged for Threatening to Shoot up Atlanta Airport

Billy Joe Cagle, a convicted felon, has been charged via criminal complaint with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the charges, and other information presented in court: On October 20, 2025, Billy Joe Cagle was on a FaceTime call where he allegedly threatened to “shoot up the airport.” The airport he referenced was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. On the call while he was driving, Cagle allegedly stated, “I’m at the airport, and I’m gonna go rat-a-tat-tat,” after which he abruptly ended the call.

“As alleged in this complaint, Cagle senselessly threatened to do heinous violence to innocent travelers, at the world’s busiest airport, with a high-powered weapon that he had no legal right to possess,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Thanks to the vigilance of other citizens and the quick action of law enforcement, a horrible tragedy was averted.”

The person he was talking to drove to the Cartersville Police Department to report his threat. Officers then contacted the Atlanta Police Department to alert them, passed along images of Cagle, along with a description of the vehicle he was alleged to be driving.

ATLANTA – Update on man who allegedly threatened to "shoot up the airport":

Billy Joe Cagle, a convicted felon, has been charged via a federal criminal complaint with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person… pic.twitter.com/K2Inbn02rA — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) October 22, 2025

“This is a perfect example of ‘See Something, Say Something’ in action,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “When Billy Joe Cagle’s family noticed something wasn’t right, they alerted authorities. Their quick thinking—combined with the swift, heroic response of our law enforcement partners—undoubtedly saved lives.”

After a brief search, officers located Cagle in the airport terminal and arrested him. Just outside the terminal doors, officers located his Chevrolet truck parked blocking a crosswalk in front of the terminal entrance. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered an AR-15-style firearm and 27 rounds of ammunition.

Billy Joe Cagle, 49, of Cartersville, Ga., has been charged with violations of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 37(a) attempted violence at an international airport, 875(c) interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another, and 922(g)(1) possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony offense.

Advertisement

The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges, and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with valuable assistance provided by the Cartersville and Atlanta Police Departments, and the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Jones is prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.