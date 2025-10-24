Michigan Families Face SNAP Delays As Federal Shutdown Hits Day 23

A Michigan state lawmaker has called on U.S. Senate Democrats to reopen the federal government after it has been shuttered for 23 days.

State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, criticized federal leaders for their failure to prevent a government shutdown, which is now delaying food assistance payments and threatening essential programs nationwide.

In Michigan, about 1.47 million residents, including roughly 572,000 children, rely on SNAP benefits to help feed their families.

“The situation in Washington is absolutely unacceptable,” Bollin, the House Appropriations Chair, said in a statement. “Senate Democrats are refusing to vote for a simple continuation budget that would keep essential programs like SNAP running while Congress works out a longer-term deal. Because of their inaction, families who did nothing wrong are paying the price. It’s shameful, and it needs to end.”

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be delayed because of the ongoing federal shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds some of the SNAP program administered by states.

The state health department said that there likely won’t be enough money to pay full benefits for November. Every month, the health department transfers $254 million onto Bridge cards that users swipe at grocery stores, gas stations, and farmer's markets.

Nationwide, about 42 million people rely on SNAP benefits. About 43% are families with children and 36% are families with members who are older adults or disabled.

“The impact of households losing SNAP benefits will be felt around the state,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”

Bollin said that Michigan’s leaders have already proven that responsible budgeting and bipartisan cooperation can prevent long shutdowns.

Bollin urged federal leaders to take immediate action to protect the people who depend on federal services.

“Senate Democrats need to pass a clean continuing resolution — just like we did here in Michigan — to keep the federal government operating and prevent further harm to families,” Bollin said. “Then they need to do their jobs and pass a long-term budget that provides stability for the essential services people count on. We showed in Michigan that it can be done. It’s time for Washington to follow our example and get back to work.” Senate Democrats have voted not to reopen the government 12 times since Oct. 1."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, called on House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, to reopen the federal government.

Let’s be absolutely clear: Democrats would NOT have shut the government down if their political careers didn’t depend on it.



