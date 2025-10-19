VP Vance Rallies Marines While Old Liberals Jeer Trump

While Leftists were protesting President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance rallied with Marines at Camp Pendleton in California on Saturday.

The youngest vice president grew up in Appalachia before he joined the Marines, got a college degree, and graduated from Yale Law School, where he met his wife. Then, Vance ran and won a seat in Congress.

⁨Chuck Schumer and the Democrats may have shut down the government but President Trump is going above and beyond to ensure our brave Marines get the paychecks they deserve.



We will never stop fighting for the American people, especially our Armed Forces! #SemperFi⁩ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WAhrDdiIdM — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 19, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! US Marines are going CRAZY for Vice President JD Vance as he walks onto the stage at Camp Pendleton



"LET'S GIVE 'EM ONE MORE!"



"OORAH!!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CRIJQdG1pV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2025





"I bring greetings today from our Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump," @VP tells Marines at Camp Pendleton.



"He is proud of you... and despite the Schumer Shutdown, he is going to do everything he can to make sure you get PAID exactly as you deserve." pic.twitter.com/Q0PbfW6uvY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 18, 2025

Vice President Vance rallies Marines at @USMC Camp Pendleton:



“In the Trump Administration, we know that the work you do protecting our country, putting your lives on the line to defend our way of life, is at the heart of Marine Corps service.” pic.twitter.com/4KJW28Khny — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 19, 2025

At the "No Kings" rally across the nation, protestors gathered to send threatening messages to Trump.

In some locations, protesters carried signs reading "Kings Get Guillotines" and other signs, hoping for the death or assassination of the president. One Connecticut lawmaker, Saud Anwar, held a sign, saying, "Cholesterol, do your job!"

Connecticut deserves leaders who put people first—not those who promote dangerous rhetoric. Yet today, Democrat Senator Saud Anwar chose to perpetuate a harmful narrative instead of condemning it. This is absolutely disgusting behavior—especially from someone who’s a doctor and… pic.twitter.com/fRi03dcpoA — CT Senate Republicans (@CTSenateGOP) October 18, 2025

For 250 years, The United States Marine Corps has been America’s 9-1-1 force.



From sea to shore, the Marines and Sailors of @1stMEF, supported by the @USNavy, @US3rdFleet, executed the largest amphibious operation in more than 30-years, demonstrating unmatched readiness,… pic.twitter.com/ksy8KUEjWW — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 19, 2025





Batya Ungar-Sargon called out the Left on her show on NewsNation.

The "No Kings" rally isn’t protesting Trump but rather the agenda the majority of America voted for. The Left isn't protesting a king but their fellow Americans. They aren’t standing up for democracy — they are protesting against it.

The "No Kings" rally isn’t protesting Trump but rather the agenda the majority of America voted for. The Left isn't protesting a king but their fellow Americans. They aren’t standing up for democracy — they are protesting against it. My opening monologue on "BATYA!" @NewsNation: pic.twitter.com/dvSs9djCCS — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 19, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down the I-5 freeway during the training exercise. Newsom claimed that the training posed a danger to the public, but others disagreed.

The I-5 freeway will be shut down between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today after a sudden CHP announcement.



The Marines at Camp Pendleton have been firing live rounds and training beneath I-5 for over 50 years — without closing the freeway. There is zero reason for this sudden shutdown.… — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) October 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

