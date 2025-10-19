Sacre Bleu! Thieves Swipe Napoleonic Jewels From the Louvre In Less Than Four...
Tipsheet

VP Vance Rallies Marines While Old Liberals Jeer Trump

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 19, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

While Leftists were protesting President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance rallied with Marines at Camp Pendleton in California on Saturday. 

The youngest vice president grew up in Appalachia before he joined the Marines, got a college degree, and graduated from Yale Law School, where he met his wife. Then, Vance ran and won a seat in Congress. 

At the "No Kings" rally across the nation, protestors gathered to send threatening messages to Trump.  

In some locations, protesters carried signs reading "Kings Get Guillotines" and other signs, hoping for the death or assassination of the president. One Connecticut lawmaker, Saud Anwar, held a sign, saying, "Cholesterol, do your job!"


Batya Ungar-Sargon called out the Left on her show on NewsNation.

The "No Kings" rally isn’t protesting Trump but rather the agenda the majority of America voted for. The Left isn't protesting a king but their fellow Americans. They aren’t standing up for democracy — they are protesting against it. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down the I-5 freeway during the training exercise. Newsom claimed that the training posed a danger to the public, but others disagreed. 

