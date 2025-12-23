When Your Last Name Is Biden, Being Out of Touch Is Par for the Course

If the word “irony” were a person, it would closely resemble Hunter Biden, who happens to be the son of former President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden appeared on The Shawn Ryan Show podcast, where they discussed issues such as media narratives and the idea that “we should all have a common enemy.”

“And the truth of the matter is that it’s not any politician or federal government worker,” he continued. “Who’s benefiting right now? Whether the Democrats are in control of Congress or whether Republicans are, who ultimately seems to be benefiting?”

Ryan replied, “Well, I can tell you who’s not benefiting.”

“Not regular guys,” Biden replied. “Not the guys you served with, not the guys that I went to high school with, not the…nobody that I know.”

He further stated that “the people that are benefiting and the people that seem to always, some way, avoid the consequences and win.”

Hunter Biden, who was granted a presidential pardon from his father while facing sentencing in multiple federal cases:



“The people that are benefiting are the people that always, someway, avoid the consequences.”



Biden went on to complain about the polarization promoted in the media and how it is tearing people apart over political differences.

If this isn’t a broken clock moment, I don’t know what is. Biden was right in what he was saying — but he’s not exactly the best vessel for this message.

Hunter Biden seems woefully unaware that he perfectly encapsulates the problems he articulated on the podcast. He has faced two federal criminal cases involving guns and taxes.

He was charged with lying on a background check form about being a drug user when he purchased a firearm in 2018. He also faced prosecution for owning the gun while using narcotics. A jury found him guilty on three felony counts in June 2024.

Federal prosecutors accused Biden of failing to pay more than a million dollars in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019. He allegedly filed false tax returns while shelling out tons of money on personal expenses. He faced three felony charges and six misdemeanors for tax evasion.

For regular folks like you and I, it’s not hard to predict what would happen to us if we had been convicted of similar crimes. But what happened with Hunter?

His father pardoned him. He got off scot free. It must be nice to have a father who is also the president, right?

But let’s look at this realistically. Let’s say Biden never became president. If Hunter still faced these charges, does anyone actually believe he would have gotten anything more than a slap on the wrist?

Of course not. He probably would have gone free anyway because he comes from a powerful and wealthy family.

This is the two-tiered justice system we live under. Powerful elites have used the power of the state to stack the deck in their favor while doling out harsh punishments for offenses none of them would ever see a prison cell for. If anyone truly personifies the corruption of our system, it is Hunter Biden.

