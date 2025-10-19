'Kings Get Guillotines': Leftists Show Out Threatening Trump

Protestors showed up at the “No Kings” rally in cities across the nation with signs claiming that President Donald Trump acts like a king.

In some locations, protesters carried signs reading "Kings Get Guillotines."

With such violent rhetoric, it shouldn't be a surprise that the left has tried to assassinate Donald Trump multiple times. In September, a gunman publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk for inviting others to "change [his] mind."

A Connecticut state Senator, Saud Anwar, apparently held a sign hoping for the death of the president.

Connecticut State Senator Saud Anwar (D) who is also a doctor and is from Pakistan, held up this sign at the no kings protest appearing to suggest he hopes Trump gets sick and dies



Absolutely disgusting post for a sitting government official and doctor no less!



Any comment… pic.twitter.com/aQZRzjiTSY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2025

In Michigan, protestors carried signs advocating for death and violence to Republicans and federal immigration employees.

As expected, Lansing “no kings” protesters brought lots signs calling for more death and violence.



Republicans are NOT the problem. pic.twitter.com/82bK4kpuOj — Senator Aric Nesbitt (@SenAricNesbitt) October 18, 2025

So did protesters in Washington, who threatened to kill Department of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

Annnd … this is why @StephenM and his wife @KatieMiller have a few concerns about their safety and the groups that mean to end it. https://t.co/BiJsTw0IGc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2025





Democrat lawmakers in the Senate shut down the federal government on Oct. 1 because Democrats want to give free health care to illegal immigrants.

"No Kings" says the party of elderly tyrants who censored dissenters, tried to force mask/vax the entire country and got rich in office.



Chuck Schumer

Bernie Sanders

Nancy Pelosi

Ron Wyden

Ed Markey



Average age: 80.06 yrs

Avg time in office: 42.34 yrs

Avg net worth: $52,860,000 pic.twitter.com/281rz5Wl5P — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2025

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, broke a crown to celebrate the rally. She's served in Congress since 1987 - much longer than some kings.

Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress since I was 5. This would make her the 7th longest reigning living monarch, surpassing Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein. https://t.co/tzd2zNkBdS — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) October 18, 2025

No Kings. Not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/vXLxPpwLmR — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) October 18, 2025

Communists funded the protest, writer Walter Curt noted.

Spotted, Columbus Ohio, No Kings protest.



There’s a reason I’m calling it “Only Communists Day.” pic.twitter.com/HJ7C22wpZE — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 18, 2025

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island, shared information about what groups funded the rally.

In case you were wondering who is behind the No Kings March…it’s the Communist Party and the Marxist Movement. They don’t even hide it… pic.twitter.com/g112pnnS6K — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) October 18, 2025

The irony of the ‘No Kings’ rally is that Democrats shut down the federal government on Oct 1, which gave Trump even more power. Democrats in the U.S. Senate hold the power to reopen the government, but haven’t.

The irony about Schumer and the Democrats’ “No Kings Day” stunt is that they’ve actually given @POTUS more power by shutting down the government. pic.twitter.com/VAAmSy5FL8 — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) October 18, 2025

Accounts online ridiculed the protestors for claiming that Trump is acting like a king and compared him to countries that don’t allow free speech.

Went to the “No Kings” protest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and now I’m to be publicly executed this afternoon — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 18, 2025





The REAL No Kings Day • July 4th, 1776 pic.twitter.com/4lxDNfFC2T — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 4, 2025

Michigan writer Dave Bondy shared a 2012 op-ed that CNN ran that advocated for making Former President Barack Obama a king.

Back in 2012, CNN ran an opinion piece saying liberals wanted Obama to be a “king” instead of a president. Fast forward, many of those same voices are now calling President Trump authoritarian — the double standard is clear. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0tJNIbvVrI — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 19, 2025

