Sacre Bleu! Thieves Swipe Napoleonic Jewels From the Louvre In Less Than Four...
Zohran Mamdani's Chief of Staff Confirms He Hates the NYPD
VIP
Socialized Medicine Was the Democrats' Goal All Along
Calling Out the Cancer Within the Right
The People Who WANT a King
Did the Socialist Win the NYC Mayoral Debate?
Is There a Mitzvah to Be Stupid?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 290: What the Bible Says About Finding God’s...
FBI Pittsburgh Arrested 19 Violent Fugitives
VP Vance Rallies Marines While Old Liberals Jeer Trump
VIP
Ohio Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Federal Prison if Convicted for...
Hate Problem or Heart Problem?
When Cities Choose Chaos: Why Federal Intervention Is Not Only Legal — It’s...
Surrounded by Leftist Propaganda: Proving Media Bias Over Time
Tipsheet

'Kings Get Guillotines': Leftists Show Out Threatening Trump

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 19, 2025 12:01 PM
PJ Media

Protestors showed up at the “No Kings” rally in cities across the nation with signs claiming that President Donald Trump acts like a king. 

In some locations, protesters carried signs reading "Kings Get Guillotines." 

Advertisement

With such violent rhetoric, it shouldn't be a surprise that the left has tried to assassinate Donald Trump multiple times. In September, a gunman publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk for inviting others to "change [his] mind."

A Connecticut state Senator, Saud Anwar, apparently held a sign hoping for the death of the president. 

In Michigan, protestors carried signs advocating for death and violence to Republicans and federal immigration employees.

So did protesters in Washington, who threatened to kill Department of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.


Democrat lawmakers in the Senate shut down the federal government on Oct. 1 because Democrats want to give free health care to illegal immigrants. 

Recommended

Are Democrats Really This Stupid? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, broke a crown to celebrate the rally. She's served in Congress since 1987 - much longer than some kings. 

Communists funded the protest, writer Walter Curt noted. 

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island, shared information about what groups funded the rally. 

The irony of the ‘No Kings’ rally is that Democrats shut down the federal government on Oct 1, which gave Trump even more power. Democrats in the U.S. Senate hold the power to reopen the government, but haven’t. 

Advertisement

Accounts online ridiculed the protestors for claiming that Trump is acting like a king and compared him to countries that don’t allow free speech. 


Michigan writer Dave Bondy shared a 2012 op-ed that CNN ran that advocated for making Former President Barack Obama a king. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are Democrats Really This Stupid? Derek Hunter
VP Vance Rallies Marines While Old Liberals Jeer Trump Scott McClallen
Snipers Protecting 'No Kings' Rally Trigger CNN Reporter, Crowd Scott McClallen
FBI Pittsburgh Arrested 19 Violent Fugitives Scott McClallen
Sacre Bleu! Thieves Swipe Napoleonic Jewels From the Louvre In Less Than Four Minutes Jeff Charles
Calling Out the Cancer Within the Right Michael J. Hout

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Are Democrats Really This Stupid? Derek Hunter
Advertisement