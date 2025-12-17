The Government Rests Its Case: Here's the Hannah Dugan Trial Day Three Recap

The government rested its case against disgraced Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan today, bringing day three of her trial to an early end.

The day's testimony began with Milwaukee County District Court Administrator Stephanie Garbo taking the stand. Garbo told the court that Chief Judge Carl Ashley called her and that he believed ICE agents were coming to Dugan's court that day, April 18. Garbo said she noticed two men sitting on a bench (those were ICE agents) and that Chief Judge Ashley did not ask Garbo to interact with them, check if they had a warrant, or bring them to his office.

Later, Garbo said Judge Cervera, who testified yesterday, and an agent came to Judge Ashley's office and Garbo arranged a phone call between the agent and Ashley.

Garbo said Judge Ashly was discussing a draft policy regarding ICE at the courthouse with the agent. Garbo also said she believed that policy was still a draft and that there was no policy in place on April 18. She described the conversation between the agent and Ashley as "professional" and confirmed the courthouse's public hallways were available for arrests.

The next witness was Chief Judge Carl Ashley. Ashley said he issued a press release about ICE in the courthouse on April 6, and "expressed concerns that he took seriously." Ashley said his personal disagreement with federal policies or laws would not give him the authority to interfere with a lawful arrest in a public area, and he said he did not tell ICE they could not conduct arrests in a public hallway.

Ashley also provided a copy of his draft policy, which addressed language for court employees to use if ICE tried to access a non-public area: "I do not consent, but because I have no other choice at this time, I will not interfere with your order."

This is a similar policy from San Francisco County, California, and Ashley said that the policy explicitly said ICE could conduct operations in public areas.

Jurors were given a binder of documents that Ashley reviewed for the court, including his April 6 press release. That press release also said ICE could have a "chilling effect on access to justice" and cause people to "perceive courthouses as unsafe due to fear of detention."

Ashley also wrote that "courts must remain free from the threats of immigration enforcement."

Following Judge Ashley, the government called District Attorney Melissa Buss. She was assigned to Dugan's courtroom on April 18, including for the Flores-Ruiz case, which was scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 8:30 am.

Victims in the Flores-Ruiz case were present, and Buss testified that in such cases, she prefers cases be called on the record.

When a clerk mentioned ICE was present at the courthouse, Buss said Dugan got up and went into her chambers, and that she saw Dugan motion to Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to come to the jury door. Flores-Ruiz and his attorney went through the jury door. Buss said that door leads to Dugan's chambers and a hallway, which has another doorway and access to a stairwell.

Buss said Dugan decides what cases to call and when, and that Dugan did not call Flores-Ruiz's case. Buss learned later the case was called off the record. She was also not informed of Flores-Ruiz's next court date, so she was not able to update the victims.

After a short break, Buss said she sent an email to Flores-Ruiz's attorney containing an offer letter for a deferred prosecution agreement, which could have led to lesser charges or a dismissal.

Buss told the court she believes judges have the power to control what happens in their courtrooms, including where people exit.

Dugan's court clerk, Alan Freed, was the next witness. Freed told the court he was assigned to Dugan's courtroom on April 18. He testified that he heard "one or more" public defenders mention ICE was in the building, and that he was "upset" and "a little bit outraged" by this news.

Freed testified he advised Dugan there were ICE agents in the hallway and that he didn't call the chief judge because Dugan told him not to, and that Dugan went into her chambers. He later heard from another attorney that Dugan was in the hallway confronting the agents.

Freed said Dugan and a man walked past him, and Freed said he called the man a "fascist."

He then said Dugan called Flores-Ruiz's case "right away" and instructed Flores-Ruiz's attorney to get a court date "off the record." He said someone "from Dugan's direction" on the stand told Flores-Ruiz's attorney to leave the courtroom and come back, and Freed said he couldn't recall ever hearing a judge tell an attorney to leave and come back without a client.

Court ajourned after the government rested its case against Judge Hannah Dugan this afternoon.



Dugan leaves the Milwaukee County Courthouse; her trial will resume tomorrow.



The prosecution played audio from Dugan's courtroom, in which she was heard saying "down the stairs," and Freed said another court employee offered to "show them" (Flores-Ruiz and his attorney). Freed said he heard Dugan reply, "I'll do it...I'll get the heat." The other employee said she'd rather get in trouble.

Freed was shown video footage of Dugan, Flores-Ruiz, and his attorney at the jury door, and that out of the thousands of cases he's worked, it was the first time he'd seen a criminal defendant go through the jury door.

He also testified Flores-Ruiz's case was pushed before someone else's after the court learned ICE was in the public hallway. Freed said it is permissible to call a case with victims off the record, and that Dugan heard nine such cases off the record that day.

Freed said he knew ICE had an administrative warrant to arrest Flores-Ruiz, but wasn't sure when he learned about it.

Brittney Ewing, a former District Attorney's Office victim witness advocate, was on duty on April 18 and she met with the victims in the Flores-Ruiz case that morning. She said when Flores-Ruiz came into the courtroom, the victims appeared "uncomfortable."

Ewing said she'd never seen a defendant go through the jury door, but still expected his case to be called. She was told by another court employee that the case was adjourned. When she explained this to the victims, they were "upset" and "confused."

The next witness was Mercedes de la Rosa, the public defense attorney for Flores-Ruiz. She said she was made aware of ICE being in the building by another public defender. She told the court Dugan instructed her to leave and come back for a later court date.

de la Rosa said she walked through the jury door and into a hallway, and that she'd never been in that area before. Dugan gestured for her to go to the end of the public hallway, but she "felt scared" and "freaked out," calling the situation "unusual." She said she and Flores-Ruiz went back into the public hallway, where Flores-Ruiz left the building and was apprehended by ICE.

The prosecution called Walter Piel, a private practice criminal defense attorney. Piel told the court that he'd been before Dugan more than 50 times in his career, and that Dugan told him she'd call his case first on April 18, as Piel had another case in Dane County later that morning.

Piel said Dugan left the court and later came back from the area behind him, the public hallway, in her judicial robes. She asked Piel to step back and called another case.

He also said he'd never had Dugan ask him to take a client out and come back to get a date. He also witnessed Dugan standing near the jury door, and a man and a woman approached her. Dugan told someone to "come," and the woman told Piel she was sorry.

That woman was Mercedes de la Rosa, Flores-Ruiz's public defender.

Piel testified that Dugan asked him if there were victims in his case, and that it was typical for a judge to ask such a question.

In his 31-year career, Piel said he'd never seen a criminal defendant go through a jury door, and that he'd seen a number of courthouse arrests.

The final witness of the day was Joan Butz, a Milwaukee County court reporter. She said it makes a difference for her work if a case is on or off the record. She also testified it "pisses her off" that ICE was in the hallway.

She realized Dugan was not in the courtroom, and testified she saw Dugan return through the public door in her judicial robes.

Butz told the court she heard Dugan instruct Flores-Ruiz's attorney to go out and come back for a date, and that she'd never heard Dugan do that with any other attorney.

Butz was the woman who said she'd show Flores-Ruiz and his attorney the stairs, and that she and Dugan were concerned that if Flores-Ruiz and his attorney went through the "wrong door," he'd encounter the ICE agents.

Butz told the court that Dugan led Flores-Ruiz and his attorney down the hallway.

After Butz's testimony, the prosecution rested its case. Defense Attorney Steven Biskupic said the defense will call four witnesses on Thursday. Dugan will not testify.

Presiding U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman told the jury they'd get the case "before too long" and said the trial is "making good progress."

Closing argument should be heard tomorrow afternoon, and the trial will resume tomorrow morning.

