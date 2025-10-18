200 Capitol Police Officers Secure 'No Kings' Rally For No Pay

About 200 Capitol Police Officers are working without pay to secure the ‘No Kings’ rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
The protest marked the 18th day that the federal government has been shuttered because Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on funding priorities. If the shutdown stretches much longer, more federal employees will miss paychecks.
200 Capitol Police officers have been called on to provide security during their weekend off (without pay, thanks to you) to keep you safe during your performance— Taylor Haulsee (@HaulseeDC) October 18, 2025
And unlike the Obama Administration in 2013, the Trump Administration has not closed the National Mall during this… https://t.co/SDnZYgWVM7
Crowd size at the #NoKings demonstration in DC remains steady. D.C. police officers are stationed at key access points. OPC is continuing to monitor for any restrictions on peaceful assembly. pic.twitter.com/DYECKsqrqr— DC Office of Police Complaints (@DistrictOPC) October 18, 2025
Police posted on rooftops with sniper rifles, accounts noticed.
I mean, to be clear, the last THREE times someone was up on a roof shooting people for political reasons, the shooter was on the “No Kings” side of the political aisle https://t.co/hbxxzzXfxw— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 18, 2025
The Senate requires 60 votes to reopen the government, and there are only 53 Republicans in the Senate.
The irony of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, advertising the “no-kings” rally is that he’s held political power for decades, and he's one of the few people who can reopen the government.
Recommended
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, also attended the rally, a man who’s been in political power for over 30 years, accounts noted on X.
No KINGS!!!— C3 (@C_3C_3) October 17, 2025
How long has their reign in Government been…
Chuck Grassley: 50+ years
Chuck Schumer: 44+ years
Mitch McConnell: 40+ years
Nancy Pelosi: 38+ years
Maxine Waters: 37+ years
Bernie Sanders: 34+ years
Etc
Trump: 4 years and 9.5 months
But Donald Trump is a King…
Since 1981, the federal government has shut down four times, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
- Nov. 14-18,1995
- Dec. 16, 1995 - Jan. 5, 1996
- Oct. 1-16, 2013
- Dec. 22, 2018-Jan. 24, 2019
This is now the third-longest shutdown. If it stretches much longer, then millions of low-income families won't receive food and other safety nets provided through the federal government.
🚨 URGENT: Federal Government Shutdown Hits SNAP Benefits Hard!🚨— Isaiah Ascher (@IsaiahAscher) October 17, 2025
November SNAP payments are SUSPENEDED nationwide due to the ongoing #SchumerShutdown, leaving 42 million Americans at risk of going hungry. October benefits are safe, but without action, families could face delays… pic.twitter.com/wy59mJe1S4
George Conway is currently leading a bold display of resistance and the No Kings Rally.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2025
This should frighten us all. pic.twitter.com/eo6XlsAUZD
U.S. Capitol Police officers missed their first full paycheck during the government shutdown while continuing to protect lawmakers and staff members.— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 17, 2025
3 Republican solutions:
1) House Continuing Resolution
2) Eliminate Shutdowns Act
3) Shutdown Fairness Act
At the very least,… https://t.co/2jSlA8VyFq
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member