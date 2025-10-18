200 Capitol Police Officers Secure 'No Kings' Rally For No Pay

About 200 Capitol Police Officers are working without pay to secure the ‘No Kings’ rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The protest marked the 18th day that the federal government has been shuttered because Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on funding priorities. If the shutdown stretches much longer, more federal employees will miss paychecks.

200 Capitol Police officers have been called on to provide security during their weekend off (without pay, thanks to you) to keep you safe during your performance



And unlike the Obama Administration in 2013, the Trump Administration has not closed the National Mall during this… https://t.co/SDnZYgWVM7 — Taylor Haulsee (@HaulseeDC) October 18, 2025

Crowd size at the #NoKings demonstration in DC remains steady. D.C. police officers are stationed at key access points. OPC is continuing to monitor for any restrictions on peaceful assembly. pic.twitter.com/DYECKsqrqr — DC Office of Police Complaints (@DistrictOPC) October 18, 2025

Police posted on rooftops with sniper rifles, accounts noticed.

I mean, to be clear, the last THREE times someone was up on a roof shooting people for political reasons, the shooter was on the “No Kings” side of the political aisle https://t.co/hbxxzzXfxw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 18, 2025

The Senate requires 60 votes to reopen the government, and there are only 53 Republicans in the Senate.

The irony of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, advertising the “no-kings” rally is that he’s held political power for decades, and he's one of the few people who can reopen the government.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, also attended the rally, a man who’s been in political power for over 30 years, accounts noted on X.

No KINGS!!!



How long has their reign in Government been…



Chuck Grassley: 50+ years

Chuck Schumer: 44+ years

Mitch McConnell: 40+ years

Nancy Pelosi: 38+ years

Maxine Waters: 37+ years

Bernie Sanders: 34+ years

Etc



Trump: 4 years and 9.5 months



But Donald Trump is a King… — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 17, 2025

Since 1981, the federal government has shut down four times, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

Nov. 14-18,1995

Dec. 16, 1995 - Jan. 5, 1996

Oct. 1-16, 2013

Dec. 22, 2018-Jan. 24, 2019

This is now the third-longest shutdown. If it stretches much longer, then millions of low-income families won't receive food and other safety nets provided through the federal government.

🚨 URGENT: Federal Government Shutdown Hits SNAP Benefits Hard!🚨



November SNAP payments are SUSPENEDED nationwide due to the ongoing #SchumerShutdown, leaving 42 million Americans at risk of going hungry. October benefits are safe, but without action, families could face delays… pic.twitter.com/wy59mJe1S4 — Isaiah Ascher (@IsaiahAscher) October 17, 2025

George Conway is currently leading a bold display of resistance and the No Kings Rally.



This should frighten us all. pic.twitter.com/eo6XlsAUZD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2025

U.S. Capitol Police officers missed their first full paycheck during the government shutdown while continuing to protect lawmakers and staff members.



3 Republican solutions:

1) House Continuing Resolution

2) Eliminate Shutdowns Act

3) Shutdown Fairness Act



At the very least,… https://t.co/2jSlA8VyFq — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 17, 2025

