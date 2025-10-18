The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Minnesota Just Admitted That Illegals Can Vote in Their Elections
Well, That's Certainly an Interesting Donor You Have, Mikie Sherrill
RFK Jr's Wife Slaps Down Attacks Against Her Husband With One Simple Fact
HBO Host Has a Total Meltdown Over CBS News' New Editor-in-Chief
VIP
Why Did Democrats Lose White Men? John Fetterman Has the Answer.
VIP
The ‘Climate Crisis’ Is the Left’s New Tool to Shame, Scare, and Silence...
Zohran Mamdani Will Make NYC a Haven for Sex Traffickers
The White Houses Response to the 'No Kings' Protests: 'Who Cares?'
Vought Pauses $11B in Projects During Schumer's Shutdown
VIP
ICE Arrested Illegal Alien Serving As Suburban Chicago Police Officer
21 Attorneys General Challenge EPA Over Solar Program Cuts
Feds Nab Illegal Alien Who Placed $10,000 Bounty on ICE Agent
The Direct Path to Affordable Medicines
Tipsheet

200 Capitol Police Officers Secure 'No Kings' Rally For No Pay

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 18, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

About 200 Capitol Police Officers are working without pay to secure the ‘No Kings’ rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. 

The protest marked the 18th day that the federal government has been shuttered because Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on funding priorities. If the shutdown stretches much longer, more federal employees will miss paychecks. 

Advertisement

Police posted on rooftops with sniper rifles, accounts noticed. 

The Senate requires 60 votes to reopen the government, and there are only 53 Republicans in the Senate. 

The irony of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, advertising the “no-kings” rally is that he’s held political power for decades, and he's one of the few people who can reopen the government. 

Recommended

Oh, God, This Woman Again? CNN Guest Made Some Mind-Blowing Remarks About Red States and JD Vance's Wife Matt Vespa
Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, also attended the rally, a man who’s been in political power for over 30 years, accounts noted on X.

Since 1981, the federal government has shut down four times, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. 

  • Nov. 14-18,1995
  • Dec. 16, 1995 - Jan. 5, 1996
  • Oct. 1-16, 2013
  • Dec. 22, 2018-Jan. 24, 2019

This is now the third-longest shutdown. If it stretches much longer, then millions of low-income families won't receive food and other safety nets provided through the federal government. 

Advertisement


Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, God, This Woman Again? CNN Guest Made Some Mind-Blowing Remarks About Red States and JD Vance's Wife Matt Vespa
21 Attorneys General Challenge EPA Over Solar Program Cuts Scott McClallen
Bondi’s Senate Performance Should Be Required Study for GOP Members of Congress Bob Barr
The White Houses Response to the 'No Kings' Protests: 'Who Cares?' Dmitri Bolt
Vought Pauses $11B in Projects During Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
A Warning Against the Unmooring of the American Right Michael J. Hout

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, God, This Woman Again? CNN Guest Made Some Mind-Blowing Remarks About Red States and JD Vance's Wife Matt Vespa
Advertisement