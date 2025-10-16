U.S. Coast Guard Has Seized 100,000 Pounds of Cocaine Since August

The United States Coast Guard has seized more than 100,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard is cracking down on drug trafficking via water through Operation Pacific Viper.

Operation Pacific Viper is a surge in forces to the Eastern Pacific to stop the cartels and criminal organizations – cutting off drugs and human smuggling before it reaches American shores.

The operation has averaged about 1,600 lbs. of cocaine interdicted daily since it started. Its new milestone total is the result of 34 total interdictions since August.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the operation has disrupted drug cartels.

Operation Pacific Viper has proven to be a crucial weapon in the fight against foreign drug traffickers and cartels in Latin America and has sent a clear message that we will disrupt, dismantle, and destroy their deadly business exploits wherever we find it.



In cutting off the… pic.twitter.com/MsQt2tna6d — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 15, 2025

In August, Operation Pacific Viper yielded the Coast Guard’s largest-ever drug offload in its history. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded over 76,000 pounds of illegal drugs, valued at $473 million, at Port Everglades, which included approximately 61,740 pounds of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds of marijuana.

“The Coast Guard’s seizure of over 100,000 pounds of cocaine, in such a short timeframe, is a remarkable achievement,” said Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “When we say the Coast Guard is accelerating counter-narcotics operations, we mean it. Alongside our partners and allies, our maritime fighting force is scouring drug smuggling routes in the Eastern Pacific and dismantling narco-terrorist networks. We are complementing the Coast Guard’s unique law enforcement authorities with cutting-edge capabilities to stop the flow of deadly drugs that threaten U.S. communities. As we mark our interdiction of 100,000 pounds, we are already working towards the next milestone."

Earlier this week, Noem announced a solution to allow USCG personnel to get paid despite the government shutdown. The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 because of different funding priorities in the U.S. House and the Senate.

Operation Pacific Viper is ongoing.

The Trump administration has targeted illicit drug trafficking into the U.S. Drug traffickers often cut cocaine with fentanyl, which is cheap and extremely potent. That drug has driven overdose deaths for years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease, Control, and Prevention.

Advertisement

For the first time, drug overdose deaths exceeded 100,000 over 12 months in 2021, according to CDC data.

DHS law enforcement under @POTUS Trump has been so effective in dismantling cartel operations in America that these criminal networks are now placing bounties on the heads of our agents.



Up to $50,000 for murder.



Their campaign of terror against the brave men and women who… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.