Glock Ban Sparks NRA Lawsuit Against California

On Oct. 10, Governor Gavin Newsom, D-CA, signed into law Assembly Bill 1127, a bill that bans Glock and Glock platform pistols.

Californian Danielle Jaymes, who lives in San Diego County, sued Attorney General Rob Bonta in the Southern District of California over the new law. Jaymes has a state firearm certificate and can own guns.

Poway Weapons and Gear and PWG Range, a firearms retailer, shooting range, and training facility in the city of Poway, also sued over the new law.

The National Rifle Association has announced it has filed a lawsuit challenging this unconstitutional law in federal court and released the following statement:

"Our message to Governor Newsom is simple: we will see you in court," said John Commerford, Executive Director of NRA-ILA. “Gavin Newsom and his gang of progressive politicians in California are continuing their crusade against constitutional rights. Once again, they are attempting to violate landmark Supreme Court decisions and disarm law-abiding citizens by banning some of the most commonly owned handguns in America. This flagrant violation of rights cannot, and will not, go unchecked."

﻿﻿The case is named Jaymes v. Bonta. The lawsuit claims that the law violates clear Supreme Court precedent. In District of Columbia v. Heller, SCOTUS held that the government cannot ban "common" arms, including handguns.

Assembly Bill 1127 prohibits firearms dealers from selling certain semi-automatic pistols. While the stated intent is to restrict individuals from converting pistols into automatic "machine guns," federal and state law already prohibit devices that convert semi-automatic firearms to fire automatically. AB 1127 is just another attempt to villainize certain categories of firearms to impose further gun bans in California.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the law unconstitutional.

🚨 BREAKING: As promised, NRA has filed a lawsuit challenging California’s unconstitutional AB 1127 — an extreme gun control law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans Glock and Glock platform pistols. pic.twitter.com/KVLTUkhlaY — NRA (@NRA) October 13, 2025

The Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, but certain states try to restrict what people can carry what guns.

For example, concealed carry permits allow people to carry a pistol concealed. About 46 states allow the open carry of a pistol in some form, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.

The states of Illinois and California, both controlled by Democrats, have some of the most restrictive gun laws nationwide.

In Illinois, one must have a Firearm Owners Identification card issued by the Illinois State Police to legally possess firearms or ammunition.

However, those laws don't stop rampant gun violence in Chicago.

In California, a homeowner can be criminally charged with shooting a criminal who is breaking into the home. The state has no Stand Your Ground laws.

Last week, the Second Amendment Foundation challenged the constitutionality of the National Firearms Act, which requires residents who want to to legally buy a silencer, short-barreled rifle, short-barreled shotgun to register the firearm with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

