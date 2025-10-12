FBI Denver Seizes Guns, Drugs, and Fugitives in Summer Crime Offensive

The FBI Denver Field Office made numerous arrests and seizures over the past three months as part of the Summer Heat Operation, the FBI’s nationwide effort to crush violent crime.

Between June 24 and September 20, all FBI field offices participated in the multi-pronged offensive to crush violent crime. The FBI surged resources alongside state and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, dismantling violent gangs, identifying and rescuing child victims, and resolving violent crime cases in Indian Country.

“The FBI Denver Field Office is fully committed to crushing violent crime across Colorado and Wyoming,” said Mark Michalek, special agent in charge of FBI Denver. “Operation Summer Heat shows that surging resources with our state and local law enforcement partners, as well as our other federal partners, can have a significant impact on reducing crime.”

Nationally, Operation Summer Heat led to 8,629 arrests, with more than 6,500 falling under the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang program. In addition, agents and intelligence professionals investigating violent crimes against children identified or located 1,053 victim children. Summer Heat operations also led to the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons.

Among the highlights in Colorado and Wyoming:

In August, nearly 100 personnel from the FBI converged on the Wind River Indian Reservation to issue arrest warrants for dangerous criminals who were distributing drugs and possessing firearms, either in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime or by them being a criminal in possession of a firearm.

In August, the FBI worked with the Denver Police Department to issue a $10,000 reward for information about a man wanted in a 2023 double homicide. The man was in custody within 36 hours.

During the month of September, the FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force worked with the Pueblo Police Department to arrest 20 violent criminals and remove 42 firearms. The team confiscated just under 3 pounds of cocaine, almost 4 pounds of methamphetamine, and nearly 19 pounds of fentanyl.

President Donald Trump's administration has cracked down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Over 500,000 pounds of drugs have been seized at the southern border each of the last three fiscal years, according to a February Executive Order.

"In addition, more than 42,000 pounds of drugs have been seized at the northern border each year on average over the last 3 years," the order said. "Illicit drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, including 75,000 deaths per year attributed to fentanyl alone."

